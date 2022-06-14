Qatar World Cup 32 now confirmed – VAR ruins Newcastle United player’s hopes of finals
The 2022 Qatar World Cup finals are now finalised.
New Zealand v Costa Rica playing at 7pm at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (also known as the Al-Rayyan Stadium) in Al Rayyan, Qatar, for the final place on Tuesday night.
Newcastle United’s Chris Wood named in the starting eleven for New Zealand, in this winner takes all play-off.
Former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell gave Costa Rica a third minute lead but after that, New Zealand pretty much dominated.
Chris Wood playing really well and causing problems for the Costa Rican defence, finally getting his reward with a close range finish goal seven minutes before half-time…however…the referee went to VAR after protests by the Costa Rica players about an alleged foul by a New Zealand player in the build-up. After a lengthy check, the referee giving Costa Rica the benefit of the doubt and striking off the Newcastle striker’s goal.
To make matters worse, just before that ‘goal’ was ruled out, Chris Wood saw a penalty claim disallowed by VAR just
It was then VAR that also finally finished off New Zealand’s hopes of a comeback, Kosta Barbarouses sent off in the 69th minute. A yellow card originally given for a challenge but after VAR intervened, that upgraded to a red and the Kiwis down to ten men.
Despite that, the overall stats showed just how dominant New Zealand had been by the final whistle. Losing 1-0 but having 67% possession, 16 shots for NZ compared to 4 for Costa Rica, as well as a corner count of 6 v 1.
A great effort from Chris Wood and his New Zealand teammates but no consolation as they see the Qatar World Cup finals slip from their grasp.
With all 32 countries now confirmed, this is the schedule below for the group matches.
The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games:
21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV
21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC
21 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC
21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV
22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV
22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV
22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC
22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC
23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV
23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV
23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV
23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC
24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV
24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC
24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV
24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC
25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC
25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC
25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV
25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV
26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC
26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV
26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV
26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV
27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV
27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC
27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC
27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC
28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV
28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC
28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV
28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV
29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV
29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV
29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC
29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC
30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC
30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC
30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC
30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC
1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC
1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC
1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV
1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV
2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC
2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC
2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV
2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV
