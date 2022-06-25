Opinion

Premier League table – How it will look at the end of the 2022/23 season

What do you reckon the Premier League table will look come the end of May 2023?

It may seem a long way away at the moment but the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off in only six weeks time.

The games will come thick and fast, sixteen rounds of Premier League games to play by 13 November 2022, then six weeks off for the World Cup in Qatar, then within a week of the WC Final there is the first of the remaining 22 rounds of PL matches to be played on Boxing Day.

Earlier today (Saturday) I saw on The Mag how the bookies were predicting the final 2022/23 Premier League table, so I thought I would have my own go at seeing how I think things will end up next season.

The bookies reckoned Newcastle would finish seventh, I think we might do a little better than that…

My prediction for how the final 2022/23 Premier League table will look:

Man City

Liverpool

Tottenham

Chelsea

Newcastle United

Arsenal

Leicester

Man Utd

West Ham

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Wolves

Brighton

Southampton

Brentford

Fulham

Leeds

Everton

Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest

Starting at the very top and very bottom…

With Man City and Liverpool signing the likes of Haaland, Nunez and Phillips, I honestly see that pair as untouchable once again, finishing in the same order as last season but Man City doing it more comfortably.

At the other end of the table, Forest were the weakest of the promoted clubs AND half their team were on loan. I think along with Bournemouth they are nailed on for relegation.

As for the other relegation spot, Everton got incredibly lucky last season but I think this time their luck runs out. With the owner now desperate to sell the club, finances in a mess and FFP pressures, the blue scousers could lose their two best players with Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison likely to leave. With minimal investment likely in new players, years of reckless spending on so many poor players is set to catch up with them. Shame.

Leeds were another club who lived dangerously last season, with only four wins in their final eighteen PL matches and ten defeats. Now losing their two best players in Raphina and Phillips, if Everton are to survive then Leeds are most likely to be that club to save them.

Also at the bottom, I think Fulham will have enough this time to stay up and stop the yoyo effect, whilst Brentford and Southampton will also be down there. I think Brighton will also be on a little bit of a slide. Dan Burn proved to be more of a loss than they’d expected, whilst it looks very likely Cucurella will follow Bissouma out of the club.

At the other end, Tottenham are spending money and keeping their best players, already adding the likes of Bissouma and Perisic, I can see them being the best of the rest behind the top two.

As for Chelsea, I think they will lose their edge and third spot. Rudiger and Christensen have left, whilst Lukaku has been a disastrous signing and massive financial loss. They still have a lot of good players but nowhere near as competitive.

Then we have Newcastle United in fifth place.

Maybe partly wishful thinking BUT mainly based on hard facts. Often the teams who do best in the second half of the previous season, do really well the next. Only Liverpool and Man City had better form in the final 19 games last season, Newcastle averaging 2.00 points in that second half of the season.

Newcastle United are keeping all their best players and have bought Targett and Pope, plus Botman set to arrive this coming week. Eddie Howe is building a really tasty team and squad, which with Wilson and Trippier now back to full fitness…no reason why they can’t have a real go next season.

Arsenal and Man Utd are the two ‘big’ clubs that I think Newcastle United might just be able to get ahead of.

So many people underestimating just how much impact there will be on these clubs, not the greatest teams now but both will have a serious number of European games to play next season AND a lot of players out at the World Cup.

Arsenal ended last season losing six of their final twelve PL matches.

Man Utd won only five of their final 16 PL games and picked up only four points from the last six matches. A lot of blind faith seems to be going into this new manager who is in his fifties and has never managed outside of Holland, I see big problems. They have lost Pogba, Matic, Cavani, Lingaard and Mata. Rashford looks like he desperately needs a move elsewhere, Greenwood will never play for them again, they have signed nobody so far and they have an overwhelming reliance on Ronaldo for goals. He will turn 38 in mid-season AND has his last ever World Cup to play in.

I see Leicester doing ok and finishing above Man Utd as well, whilst you could even see West Ham and Aston Villa pushing them even further down.

I think we are looking at a very competitive Premier League next season and the fact that this World Cup will bring extra pressures especially on those who are also in European competition, could be an extra levelling factor that helps so many teams have a better chance in games against the self-appointed elite (apart from Man City and Liverpool!).

