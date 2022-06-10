Premier League summer transfer window now open – 11 incoming deals agreed so far
The Premier League summer transfer window is now open.
The window opening on Friday 10 June, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September 2022.
That means 84 days now to look forward to, twelve full weeks of intrigue, drama, speculation, fiction…
Whilst today is when the Premier League summer transfer window officially opened, there have already been eleven incoming signings agreed so far (see list below).
These deals able to be agreed in advance and then the governing bodies officially registering them once able to.
Newcastle United having signed Matt Targett on a permanent deal on Wednesday, as the NUFC first team squad are due to return for pre-season in only 21 days time (Friday 1 July). The new 2022/23 season now just eight weeks away, starting early due to having to fit in a World Cup during mid-season.
These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per BBC Sport)::
8 June
Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free
Patrick Kelly [Coleraine – West Ham] Undisclosed
Rasmus Kristensen [RB Salzburg – Leeds] Undisclosed
Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle] £15m
4 June
Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Undisclosed
1 June
Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m
26 May
Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] £25m
23 May
Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Undisclosed
Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free
12 May
Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] £17m
12 February
Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Undisclosed
