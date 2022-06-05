News

Premier League signings summer 2022 announced so far – Includes four for one PL club

Premier League signings can’t be officially registered by the relevant governing bodies until after the transfer window has opened.

That summer 2022 transfer window opens on Friday 10 June.

The 20 Premier League clubs then having until 11pm on Thursday 1 September before the window closes, to bring in new players.

However, with an earlier start and a World Cup mid-season, there are 16 rounds of Premier League matches to fit in by 13 November 2022, by comparison, last (2021/22) season Newcastle United had played 11 games by 19 November 2021.

So every incentive for clubs to get Premier League signings in as early as possible this time.

Certainly in time for pre-season preparations starting if at all possible (the Newcastle United first team squad report back on 1 July).

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per BBC Sport) ahead of the transfer window opening on Friday:

4 June

Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Undisclosed

1 June

Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m

26 May

Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] £25m

23 May

Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Undisclosed

Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free

12 May

Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] £17m

12 February

Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Undisclosed

As you can see, four Premier League clubs have made summer 2022 signings so far.

The first of those actually agreeing a move some four months ago, the USA national team’s keeper Matt Turner agreeing a transfer to Arsenal that will be officially registered in the weeks ahead.

Liverpool and Leeds also having already made moves to tie up a new signing each.

However, it is Aston Villa with four Premier League signings already made ahead of the window opening, that really takes the eye.

Newcastle United upcoming dates:

Monday 6 June 2022 – Japan v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Germany v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Friday 10 June 2022 – Premier League summer transfer window opens

Friday 10 June 2022 – South Korea v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron in the squad for this friendly)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – England v Italy (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Argentina v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly to be played at Melbourne cricket ground in Australia)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – England v Hungary (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – Costa Rica v New Zealand (To be played in Qatar, the winners of this one game play-off will qualify for November / December World Cup finals – Chris Wood expected to play)

Thursday 16 June 2022 – The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released.

Friday 1 July 2022 – First team squad return for start of Newcastle United pre-season preparations (as reported by Chronicle)

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly away in Lisbon – Benfica v Newcastle with an 8pm (local time) kick-off.

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time to be confirmed.

Saturday 6 August 2022 – This weekend, Premier League kick off the season with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup finals.

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Thursday 1 September 2022 – The Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Wednesday 2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

(Week commencing) Monday 7 November – League Cup third round matches will be played.

Saturday / Sunday 12/13 November 2022 – Sixteenth and final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup finals begin.

Monday 14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

Monday 21 November 2022 – Qatar World Cup finals kick-off.

Sunday 18 December 2022 – World Cup final.

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December – League Cup fourth round matches will be played.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – This weekend sees FA Cup third round matches played

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

