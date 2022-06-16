News

Premier League release schedule of when Premier League live TV matches set to be announced

The first Premier League live TV matches were announced after the 2022/23 fixtures release on Thursday morning.

Five games chosen (view here) for live UK TV broadcast from the first round of Premier League matches on the opening weekend, though Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest not amongst the picks.

So that match set to go ahead on the opening day of the season at 3pm on Saturday 6 August.

As for the remaining announcements of Premier League live TV matches, Thursday afternoon has seen the PL release (see below) of intended dates when each set of live TV games is set to be made public.

The first of those dates to watch out for is Tuesday 5 July, when we are set to find out the August and September Premier League live TV matches that have been selected.

Premier League official announcement – 16 June 2022:

Find out when the rescheduling of matches for live TV broadcast this season will be announced

Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

August/September 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 5 July 2022

October 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 29 July 2022

November 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 13 September 2022

December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 11 October 2022

February 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 6 December 2022

March 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 25 January 2023

April 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 21 February 2023

Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches – 23 March 2023

Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches – 30 March 2023

Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches – 7 April 2023

Match Week 38 – After Match Week 37

N.B. These dates are subject to change

