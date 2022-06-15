News

Premier League official announcement – New guidance on postponing matches post-Covid

The Premier League has made an official announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement revealing that revised guidance has been agreed by the clubs, when it comes to match postponements relating to insufficient players for the 2022/23 season.

The Premier League say that this ‘will replace the previous COVID-19 match postponement guidance, providing a standard process for applications. Club requests to the Premier League Board will continue to be considered on their facts and assessed on a case-by-case basis.’

Last season a fair few Premier League matches were postponed due to a combination of injuries and positive Covid cases at various clubs.

Rather bizarrely, despite a good amount of matches having already been postponed for other clubs, when Newcastle United were forced to do so for the Everton and Southampton away games that were due to be played late December / early January, NUFC were laughably accused of supposedly cheating!

Some astonishing claims made by conspiracy theorists, with certain Everton and Southampton fans really embarrassing themselves with their comments at the time.

Premier League official announcement – 15 June 2022:

‘Ahead of Season 2022/23, the Premier League Board has revised its guidance for match postponements relating to insufficient players.

Approval will only be granted where the impact of player unavailability on a club’s squad is truly exceptional and where the club concerned has taken all reasonable steps to avoid the necessity to make the application.

The detail within all applications will continue to be scrutinised by the League’s specialist staff before the Board makes its decision.

The League’s postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing League matches.’

