Premier League clubs – All summer 2022 transfer business with £370m spent so far

The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.

The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.

So far, fourteen of these transfer window days have passed, with 70 (including today – Friday 24 June) remaining.

We are now at the point where 25 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £370m committed already in initial transfer fees.

These signings made in the first two weeks of the window AND indeed a fair few agreed even before the transfer window actually opened.

So who has been busy so far…?

These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):

23 June

Nick Pope [Burnley – Newcastle] Reported £10m

22 June

Ryan Fredericks [West Ham – Bournemouth] Free

21 June

Armel Bella-Kotchap [VfL Bochum – Southampton] £8.6m

Fabio Viera [Porto – Arsenal] £34.2m

20 June

Nayef Aguerd [Rennes – West Ham] £30m

19 June

Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen – Liverpool] £4.2m

17 June

Gavin Bazunu [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £12m

Yves Bissouma [Brighton – Tottenham] Reported £25m

Julio Enciso [Libertad Asuncion – Brighton] Reported £9.5m

Mateusz Lis [Altay – Southampton] Free

Marc Roca [Bayern Munich – Leeds United] Reported £10m

14 June

Darwin Nunez [Benfica to Liverpool] Reported £64m

13 June

Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund – Man City] Reported £51m

10 June

Marquinhos [Sao Paulo – Arsenal] Reported £3m

Rasmus Kristensen [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £10m

8 June

Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle United] Reported £15m

Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free

4 June

Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Reported £3m

1 June

Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m

31 May

Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan – Tottenham] Free

26 May

Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £25m

23 May

Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Reported initial £5m

Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free

12 May

Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Reported £17m

12 February

Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Reported £7.5m

This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of 24 June 2022, total money spent so far and then the individual signings in brackets:

£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)

£51m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m)

£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)

£45m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m)

£44.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m)

£30m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m)

£25m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m)

£25m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m)

£20.6m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m)

£9.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m)

£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free)

Yet to make a summer 2022 signing

Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Man Utd, Nottingham Forest, Wolves

