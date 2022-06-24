Premier League clubs – All summer 2022 transfer business with £370m spent so far
The 2022 summer transfer window for the 20 Premier League clubs officially opened on Friday 10 June.
The window lasting 84 days / twelve weeks, until 11pm on Thursday 1 September when the window closes.
So far, fourteen of these transfer window days have passed, with 70 (including today – Friday 24 June) remaining.
We are now at the point where 25 incoming signings by Premier League clubs have been confirmed (listed below), with some £370m committed already in initial transfer fees.
These signings made in the first two weeks of the window AND indeed a fair few agreed even before the transfer window actually opened.
So who has been busy so far…?
These are all of the Premier League signings announced so far (as per the official Premier League site and BBC Sport):
23 June
Nick Pope [Burnley – Newcastle] Reported £10m
22 June
Ryan Fredericks [West Ham – Bournemouth] Free
21 June
Armel Bella-Kotchap [VfL Bochum – Southampton] £8.6m
Fabio Viera [Porto – Arsenal] £34.2m
20 June
Nayef Aguerd [Rennes – West Ham] £30m
19 June
Calvin Ramsay [Aberdeen – Liverpool] £4.2m
17 June
Gavin Bazunu [Manchester City – Southampton] Reported £12m
Yves Bissouma [Brighton – Tottenham] Reported £25m
Julio Enciso [Libertad Asuncion – Brighton] Reported £9.5m
Mateusz Lis [Altay – Southampton] Free
Marc Roca [Bayern Munich – Leeds United] Reported £10m
14 June
Darwin Nunez [Benfica to Liverpool] Reported £64m
13 June
Erling Haaland [Borussia Dortmund – Man City] Reported £51m
10 June
Marquinhos [Sao Paulo – Arsenal] Reported £3m
Rasmus Kristensen [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £10m
8 June
Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle United] Reported £15m
Fraser Forster [Southampton – Tottenham] Free
4 June
Robin Olsen [Roma – Aston Villa] Reported £3m
1 June
Diego Carlos [Sevilla – Aston Villa] Reported £26m
31 May
Ivan Perisic [Inter Milan – Tottenham] Free
26 May
Brenden Aaronson [Red Bull Salzburg – Leeds] Reported £25m
23 May
Fabio Carvalho [Fulham – Liverpool] Reported initial £5m
Boubacar Kamara [Marseille – Aston Villa] Free
12 May
Philippe Coutinho [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Reported £17m
12 February
Matt Turner [New England Revolution – Arsenal] Reported £7.5m
This gives us the following breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of 24 June 2022, total money spent so far and then the individual signings in brackets:
£73.2m Liverpool (Fabio Carvalho £5m, Darwin Nunez £64m, Calvin Ramsay £4.2m)
£51m Man City (Erling Haaland £51m)
£46m Aston Villa (Boubacar Kamara Free, Philippe Coutinho £17m, Robin Olsen £3m, Diego Carlos £26m)
£45m Leeds (Brenden Aaronson £25m, Marc Roca £10m, Rasmus Kristensen £10m)
£44.7m Arsenal (Matt Turner £7.5m, Marquinhos £3m, Fabio Viera £34.2m)
£30m West Ham (Nayef Aguerd £30m)
£25m Tottenham (Fraser Forster Free, Ivan Perisic Free, Yves Bissouma £25m)
£25m Newcastle United (Matt Targett £15m, Nick Pope £10m)
£20.6m Southampton (Gavin Bazunu £12m, Mateusz Lis Free, Armel Bella-Kotchap £8.6m)
£9.5m Brighton (Julio Enciso £9.5m)
£0 Bournemouth (Ryan Fredericks Free)
Yet to make a summer 2022 signing
Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Man Utd, Nottingham Forest, Wolves
