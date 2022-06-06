News

Not the best of Sundays for Newcastle United trio

Newcastle United have a number of players with international commitments in the first couple of weeks of June.

On Sunday, three NUFC first team squad players starting for their countries.

A mixture of friendlies and Nations League fixtures keeping Newcastle United players busy.

Chris Wood had been a doubt for New Zealand due to an Achilles problem but was able to start in Barcelona, the Kiwis playing Peru in a friendly and losing 1-0, the Newcastle striker playing the first 70 minutes before subbed off.

New Zealand have another friendly against Oman on Thursday and these two matches serving as warm-ups for an all or nothing game on Tuesday 14 June. Chris Wood and New Zealand in a one game play-off in Qatar, the play-off winners will go through to the World Cup finals in November and December.

On Thursday, Fabian Schar and Switzerland played away in Prague, losing their Nations League opening match 2-1 to the Czech Republic.

The Newcastle United defender playing the full 90 minutes and picking up a booking.

On Sunday it was more of the same, Fabian Schar playing the full match as this time Switzerland were hammered 4-0 by Portugal over in Lisbon.

It was another yellow card for Schar as well, which I take it means he will miss Switzerland’s home game against Spain on Thursday as two yellows in the competition brings a one match suspension.

Switzerland then conclude their June internationals with a home game against Portugal on Sunday 12 June.

On Thursday, Emil Krafth helped Sweden to a 2-0 win away in Slovenia, the Newcastle defender appearing for the final 24 minutes as a sub and picking up a booking.

On Sunday they were once again in Nations League action, Emil Krafth starting and playing the full game. However, losing 2-1 at home to Norway and the NUFC player picking up his second booking in consecutive games.

It appears he will also be suspended now, set to miss Thursday’s home match against Serbia.

Sweden then play away in Norway next Sunday (12 June) in their final game of this month’s action.

