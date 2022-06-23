Transfer Market

Nick Pope has now arrived in Newcastle for his medical – £10m deal to become second summer signing

Nick Pope has now arrived on Tyneside to take his medical.

Keith Downie who covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports, has revealed the news on Thursday morning.

The Sky Sports man says Nick Pope is now in Newcastle and after taking his medical, will complete the move with around £10m going to Burnley for the 30 year old.

With Matt Targett already having signed a permanent deal this month, Nick Pope will become Eddie Howe’s second signing of the summer.

Newcastle United also still have bids on the table for both Hugo Ekitike and Sven Botman.

It was Sky Sports who exactly week ago first revealed on Thursday 16 June that Nick Pope was a target for Newcastle United.

Nick Pope wanting to leave Turf Moor to keep playing Premier League football AND to help try and ensure he is on the plane to Qatar, when the England squad leaves for the World Cup finals in November.

A week on Friday (1 July) will see the Newcastle United first team squad return to the training ground to begin pre-season preparations.

Whether the soon to be former Burnley keeper will be involved that day remains to be seen, as Newcastle will be offering those who have been on international duty this summer, a delayed return.

After a career at non-league and lower football league clubs, Nick Pope got his big chance in 2016.

The keeper never looking back and becoming first choice in each of these last four seasons in the Premier League, after initially having injury problems when he first arrived at Turf Moor in that opening 2016/17 season.

Despite ending up relegated this past season, there were actually ten Premier League clubs who conceded more goals than Nick Pope and Burnley, including Manchester United, Leicester City and…Newcastle United.

Now aged 30, no surprise that Nick Pope is desperate to stay in the top tier. Despite the relegation with Burnley the keeper was in the recent England squad and on the bench for all four Nations League matches this month,. Whilst he started for England as recently as March 2022, when keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

The soon to be ex-Burnley keeper has a quite remarkable record with the national side, in eight England appearances Nick Pope has kept seven clean sheets, the only goal conceded was in a 2-1 win over Poland.

Meanwhile, Freddie Woodman has gone to Preston and Karl Darlow also expected to leave, with Middlesbrough one of the clubs said to be interested.

