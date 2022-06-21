Transfer Market

Nick Pope ‘close’ now to be second Newcastle United summer signing before pre-season starts – report

Nick Pope will become Newcastle United’s second summer signing, according to The Telegraph.

Their ‘exclusive’ on Tuesday reporting that their information is that Newcastle United are well advanced in completing a deal for the Burnley and England goalkeeper.

Last week saw Sky Sports reporting that they had been told, Nick Pope wanted to leave Turf Moor to keep playing Premier League football AND to help try and ensure he is on the plane to Qatar, when the England squad leaves for the World Cup finals in November.

Today’s latest from The Telegraph says that Nick Pope is very keen to come to Newcastle United and compete with Martin Dubravka for the number one shirt.

The report adding that Burnley are also happy to sell and that unlike the bizarre claims of supposedly insisting on £40m for the goalkeeper, instead the Turf Moor club set to accept £8m-£10m for Nick Pope.

The contract position is that the 30 year old has one more year left on his Burnley contract ‘with the option of a further 12 months’.

After a career at non-league and lower football league clubs, Nick Pope got his big chance in 2016.

The keeper never looking back and becoming first choice in each of these last four seasons in the Premier League.

Despite ending up relegated this past season, there were actually ten Premier League clubs who conceded more goals than Nick Pope and Burnley, including Manchester United, Leicester City and…Newcastle United.

Now aged 30, no surprise that Nick Pope is desperate to stay in the top tier. Despite the relegation with Burnley the keeper was in the recent England squad and on the bench for all four Nations League matches this month. Whilst he started for England as recently as March 2022, when keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

The Telegraph think that Nick Pope and Matt Targett will be the only two signings made in time to take part in the start of pre-season, which sees in ten days time the NUFC squad reporting back for duty on 1 July.

The newspaper not so positive when it comes to Hugo Ekitike and Sven Botman potentially signing for Newcastle United.

They report their information as offers remain on the table from Newcastle for both players but with United now looking around for alternatives in case these deals don’t happen.

The Telegraph claim that with Sven Botman, the biggest issue is Lille having unrealistic transfer fee expectations. Whilst with Hugo Ekitike, they report there are fears that the striker sees other clubs as more attractive destinations.

With Nick Pope, room in the squad is seemingly going to open up at Newcastle United, with Freddie Woodman set for a move to Preston, whilst Karl Darlow is said to be a target for Middlesbrough.

