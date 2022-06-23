Videos

Nick Pope arrives at St James Park – Video

This Nick Pope transfer appears to be going very smoothly.

A shame all Newcastle United targets don’t always go the same way.

Thursday morning brought confirmation that Nick Pope was on Tyneside for his medical ahead of completing a £10m move.

Now the England and (soon to be former) Burnley keeper has been shown arriving at St James Park.

Sky Sports showing Nick Pope arriving at St James Park:

🚨 | Nick Pope has arrived at St James’s Park after undergoing his medical this morning ahead of his move from Burnley. The fee is in the region of £10m.💰 pic.twitter.com/t900RnkP0A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 23, 2022

Sky Sports – 22 June 2022:

‘Newcastle have agreed a deal with Burnley to sign Nick Pope, with the England international set to undergo his medical this week.

Pope will challenge Martin Dubravka for the No 1 jersey at St James’ Park.

Sky Sports News reported last week Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was interested in the 30-year-old, who is keen to remain in the Premier League after Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.’

It was Sky Sports who did indeed last Thursday (16 June) break the story that Nick Pope was a target for Newcastle United.

The broadcaster saying that their information was that Newcastle United were trying to buy the Burnley goalkeeper.

Nick Pope wanting to leave Turf Moor to keep playing Premier League football AND to help try and ensure he is on the plane to Qatar, when the England squad leaves for the World Cup finals in November.

The keeper first choice at Burnley in each of these last four seasons in the Premier League, after initially having injury problems when he first arrived at Turf Moor in the 2016/17 season when he arrived.

Despite ending up relegated last season, there were actually ten Premier League clubs who conceded more goals than Nick Pope and Burnley, including Manchester United, Leicester City and…Newcastle United.

Now aged 30, no surprise that Nick Pope is desperate to stay in the top tier. Despite the relegation with Burnley the keeper was in the recent England squad and on the bench for all four Nations League matches this month,. Whilst he started for England as recently as March 2022, when keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

The soon to be ex-Burnley keeper has a quite remarkable record with the national side, in eight England appearances Nick Pope has kept seven clean sheets, the only goal conceded was in a 2-1 win over Poland.

