Transfer Market

Newcastle United want Nick Pope – Sky Sports

Nick Pope is a target for Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports.

The broadcaster saying that their information is that Newcastle United are trying to buy the Burnley goalkeeper.

Nick Pope wanting to leave Turf Moor to keep playing Premier League football AND to help try and ensure he is on the plane to Qatar, when the England squad leaves for the World Cup finals in November.

After a career at non-league and lower football league clubs, Nick Pope got his big chance in 2016.

The keeper never looking back and becoming first choice in each of these last four seasons in the Premier League.

Despite ending up relegated, there were actually ten Premier League clubs who conceded more goals than Nick Pope and Burnley, including Manchester United, Leicester City and…Newcastle United.

Now aged 30, no surprise that Nick Pope is desperate to stay in the top tier. Despite the relegation with Burnley the keeper was in the recent England squad and on the bench for all four Nations League matches this month,. Whilst he started for England as recently as March 2022, when keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

Sky Sports report – 16 June 2022:

‘Newcastle are interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer, with the England international keen to remain in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old is one of the players likely to leave Burnley this summer after their relegation to the Championship.

It is understood Pope is keen to remain in the top flight with an eye on his England place at the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his goalkeeping options with Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson also on their radar.

But the 25-year-old is set to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan with a £20m option to buy.’

