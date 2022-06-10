Opinion

Newcastle United signings – Trust the process with 6 successes out of 6 so far

Newcastle United signings are top of the agenda.

Twelve weeks, 84 days, starting officially today, the Premier League summer transfer window, 2022 style.

It is only 19 days since the 2021/22 Premier League season ended for Newcastle United with a win at Turf Moor and yet…and yet…so many NUFC fans already flapping about Newcastle United signings, or rather the lack of them.

I understand what is sparking this panic for a sizeable number of Newcastle supporters BUT that doesn’t make it any less embarrassing.

People, you just need to trust the process.

Fans are understandably full of expectations for this transfer window, with it following 29 transfer windows that we ‘enjoyed’ under Mike Ashley.

Matt Targett has already been announced for £15m and he is just one of at least three new Newcastle United signings that the club have been working on.

Ironically, the very fact that the Newcastle United hierarchy is going hard at it so early, is something that has helped fuel this panic amongst so many supporters.

The Reims FC President has confirmed that they have accepted Newcastle’s offer for 19 year old striker Hugo Ekitike.

Whilst Sven Botman himself, has confirmed that both Newcastle United and AC Milan are trying to sign the 22 year old central defender. Media reports then claiming that an offer has been made by Newcastle that is in the ballpark of what Lille want, whilst Milan widely reported to have not even made a concrete offer so far.

Those Newcastle United fans who are struggling to deal with the transfer market stresses already, are mainly panicking because neither Ekitike or Botman have been announced, as yet.

Now I, like everybody else (including journalists – not a single one of them knew anything about Hayden going to Norwich, nor until the actual day he arrived on Tyneside for his medical and to complete his permanent transfer, did any of them know Matt Targett was imminent), hasn’t got a clue as to what is happening with Sven Botman and Hugo Ekitike.

Quite literally, both signings may have already been completed but not made public yet, or they may have both have already said they are definitely not coming to Newcastle…plus every other position possible in between those two extremes.

There are countless reasons as to why potentially we haven’t heard official confirmation of either signing happening and I am fine with that. Maybe neither player has said yes yet, maybe it is simply a case for Newcastle United waiting to officially announce once Botman and/or Ekitike have finished their international commitments and they are available for photos / interviews.

If the worst comes to the worst, as many of those panicking fear, and both players say no to Newcastle United. Then fine. For me, that would simply say they weren’t the right players for NUFC, if they aren’t sold on what they can see is now happening at St James Park and the potential to come.

The bottom line for me, is that now I totally trust the Newcastle United process. The club are taking the right approach now and everything is simply about being ambitious and bringing in the best possible players to improve the team / squad.

Under Mike Ashley, we simply had no trust in anything, even when we had decent managers like Kevin Keegan, Rafa Benitez and Chris Hughton. Due to the fact that in all three cases Ashley absolutely undermined them and indeed bizarrely, sabotaged their efforts to improve his football club, his business.

When it comes to Newcastle United signings under the new regime, with a success record of six out of six, why wouldn’t you trust them???

Kieran Trippier

What a statement signing as their first!

The new Newcastle United owners signing the current England international for an initial £12m.

Claims he was coming for an easy last big pay day swiftly shown as laughable.

Only months after winning La Liga and playing in the final of the Euros, Trippier needing to come back to England for family reasons and choosing Newcastle and former manager Eddie Howe, over other Premier League clubs.

Four wins and a draw in his five Premier League starts, scoring two excellent free-kicks as a massive bonus. Even when injured, Trippier’s commitment and influence was obvious, travelling to away games with his crutches, inspiring his teammates.

Chris Wood

Outsiders and indeed many Newcastle fans less than impressed with this one BUT proved an inspirational signing.

Nine wins and two draws in his fifteen PL starts for Newcastle, 29 points and only a fraction under two points per game average.

Callum Wilson ruled out effectively for the rest of the season only five days before the January transfer window opened. Nobody wants to sell their first choice strikers in January, Newcastle biting the bullet and paying the £25m to meet the release clause in his (now relegated…) Burnley contract.

Eddie Howe had a plan of how he was going to get Newcastle out of trouble and Wood a key role in that team and tactical set-up.

Newcastle United paying a £10m-£15m premium to buy the striker BUT very likely, the team / club could have been relegated otherwise.

Trust the process under this new Newcastle United set-up!

Bruno Guimaraes

Easy to say afterwards that Bruno was a sure fire success but plenty of critics were saying could be a massive disaster, untried in Premier League, how long will he take to settle, could be a flop etc etc

In the event, Eddie Howe clearly was intent on giving the Brazil international and NUFC record signing, time to settle.

Indeed, it was March before Bruno started his first game and April before he was in the starting eleven at St James Park.

A stunning signing and stunning player, expertly handled transfer AND expertly handled by Eddie Howe once signed.

Matt Targett

Heavily rumoured that Newcastle had tried to buy French international left-back Lucas Digne from Aston Villa.

Final day of the transfer window and Newcastle do sign a left-back, NUFC loan deal seeing the player displaced by Digne, Matt Targett, arrive at St James Park. How the media and rival fans laughed, ‘richest club in the world’ can’t compete with Villa and have to rely on their loan cast-offs.

When Targett arrived at SJP, Villa were seven places and twelve points ahead of Newcastle, by the end of the season…Gerrard’s side three places and four points BEHIND Howe’s (and Matt Targett’s) NUFC.

With Matt Targett, NUFC gained ten wins and a draw from sixteen games, with five defeats. Even including those away games at Spurs and Man City where Newcastle conceded five in each, there were only 19 goals conceded in Targett’s 16 PL matches.

Dan Burn

For so long, Newcastle United fans wondering whether it would be £30m / £40m Sven Botman or Diego Carlos coming in to help repair the centre of defence.

Deadline day and very final NUFC January signing, Newcastle instead bring in (no disrespect!) journeyman and Brighton squad player, 29 year old Burn.

What a signing!

Leaves absolutely nothing out there on the pitch, total commitment and the NUFC lifelong fan playing every single game like it might be his last.

Ten wins and one draw in his sixteen PL starts for NUFC, 31 points and like Targett, just a fraction under two points per game average.

At £13m an absolute snip, has now turned 30 but can be a massive foundation at Newcastle for at least the next few years.

Matt Targett

Wednesday saw the permanent deal happen.

An absolute no-brainer for Newcastle United, taking up their option to buy, the January arrangement seeing £2m paid for the loan and then an absolute bargain of only £13m more to make the deal permanent for the 26 year old.

Which brings me back to where we started…

Yes I would love to see Newcastle United sign Hugo Ekitike and Sven Botman but ironically, that is because, like the rest of you, purely because this new NUFC recruitment process has seemingly identified them as first choice signings the club are potentially capable of making this transfer window.

However, if they don’t happen, for whatever reason, I have absolute confidence that they will then move on to other targets on their list, who may well then prove to be even bigger success stories than that pair would have been.

I know it is difficult for many Newcastle fans to get their heads around this new era and having hope and ambition once again…but you need to get used to it AND chill out when at times maybe things don’t go our way, due to no real fault of those on the NUFC side.

