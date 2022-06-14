Opinion

Newcastle United signings targeted – Three places in team up for grabs

We are all waiting on the identity of the next Newcastle United signings.

Tuesday 14 June is one of 80 days remaining for targets to arrive before the summer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday 1 September 2022.

Matt Targett becoming a permanent signing ahead of the transfer window opening, was a significant and impressive start to summer 2022 business.

However, fair to say that expectations are high, understandably so, with the transition from misery under Mike Ashley to the new optimistic ambitious outlook under the new ownership.

Whilst there is talk of up to half a dozen new faces arriving this summer at St James Park, I think when it comes to Newcastle United signings targeted in this transfer window, there are realistically three places in the team up for grabs.

This is how I see the position currently, the places I don’t think realistically Newcastle United will be bringing in automatic first choices BUT three others where I think it can happen:

Martin Dubravka

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United signings

Dan Burn

Matt Targett

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United signings

Joelinton

Newcastle United signings

Allan Saint-Maximin

Callum Wilson

Obviously you can never take anything for granted and of course injuries etc can intervene BUT this above is how I am guessing Eddie Howe sees the picture of his ideal / likely team looking for the new season.

Under significant immediate pressure to avoid relegation at all costs, I think it is a real tribute to Eddie Howe and the owners that four of the (in my opinion) guaranteed eight first choice players next season, were signed in January.

Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn bought in. Whilst Matt Targett was also signed but on loan, with his deal made permanent last week. Chris Wood of course the fifth January signing but after an excellent shift to help keep Newcastle United safe from relegation, the Kiwi striker now a squad player.

The other four I see as first choices who won’t be bettered in this window, are back to fitness (and form!) Callum Wilson, keeper Martin Dubraka who returned to something close to his best in the second half of the season.

The all new and improved and repositioned (by Eddie Howe) Joelinton, plus Allan Saint-Maximin who is definitely staying (heavily used in the promotion of the new home strip) and will be starting when the season kicks off.

The three positions that I see Eddie Howe ideally wanting to be filling with new Newcastle United signings are one each in defence, midfield and the attacking trio.

As things stand, if other Newcastle United signings weren’t added, then you would imagine that filling those positions would likely be Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey or Sean Longstaff, then Miguel Almiron or Ryan Fraser.

Reims FC have confirmed that they’ve accepted Newcastle’s bid for Hugo Ekitike, so now just a case of whether the payment arrangements have been agreed (initial payment plus rest in instalments) and the 19 year old confirmed as happy to sign up. He can play through the middle but also happy wide right of a three, so he would / could be the new signing up front to go into the team. Maybe at first in and out of the team as he settles but certainly as the season goes on, becoming first choice.

I have no doubts that Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have a list of targets for all three positions, so no massive need for panic if Hugo Ekitike or whoever doesn’t sign in near future.

Plenty of potentials having been talked about for both midfield and central defence but maybe confusingly, Sven Botman the one who looks to be most likely as things currently stand. I say confusingly because with the 22 year old being left footed, it is an interesting one. Whereas playing two right footed central defenders rarely gets flagged up as some kind of negative, plenty of people seem to have an issue with two left footers, for some reason. I simply can’t see Dan Burn not being first choice next season after what he has shown so far, so would Eddie Howe be happy playing Botman and Burn together, or indeed, possible be thinking of playing three defenders and wing-backs?

Fabian Schar did well in 2022 under Eddie Howe but I don’t see him getting in the team ahead of Dan Burn, so it is a bit of a conundrum. I know that you of course need to have a squad and not just eleven players BUT difficult to see Newcastle United paying what it would take for Sven Botman, without seeing him as first choice next season.

As usual in the transfer market, always more questions than answers. Though at least now, when we do eventually find out the answers, they will be a lot easier to take than what we repeatedly saw over the course of Mike Ashley’s 29 transfer windows in control.

