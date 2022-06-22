News

Newcastle United season tickets for 2022/23 – Club announce when going on sale

The club have finally released information on the 2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets.

Those currently without season ticket, waiting eagerly to find out how and when they might be able to get one.

Wednesday morning seeing an official announcement (see below) on Newcastle United season tickets for next season.

With an unspecified number of 2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets going on sale next Tuesday (28 June 2022), with certain criteria deciding who will be able to try and buy them.

Official Newcastle United announcement – 22 June 2022:

Newcastle United has released a limited number of season tickets to supporters with a previous purchase history ahead of the new 2022/23 Premier League season.

Following an unprecedented level of renewals from existing season ticket holders, the club has put additional seats on sale to fans who have bought a season ticket, single match ticket or membership at any point since 1st July 2019.

Supporters can check if they are eligible to purchase season tickets by logging on to their ticket account at book.nufc.co.uk. If they can see the option to purchase a 2022/23 season ticket, they will be eligible to purchase a season ticket from 10am on Tuesday, 28th June 2022. Season tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Only one season ticket can be purchased per supporter number.

The process for general admission season tickets will take place online only and applications will not be processed via telephone or in person.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS

The club has also made additional season ticket spaces available for disabled supporters. To apply, supporters meeting eligibility criteria should call the Disability Support hotline on 0191 201 8457. Please be aware that our seasonal wheelchair allocation is already sold out.

MEMBERSHIP RETURNS FOR 2022/23

The club is pleased to announce that Newcastle United membership and Junior Magpies membership will be available to purchase from Thursday, 30th June 2022.

Members join an exclusive club with a range of Newcastle United benefits, including a brand new member pack and priority sale period for home match tickets, as well as away matches subject to tickets remaining after a season ticket holder priority period.

FRIENDLY MATCHES

Newcastle United will host two home pre-season fixtures against European opposition at St. James’ Park this summer as Eddie Howe’s side prepares for the new campaign.

The Magpies will host Italian club Atalanta on Friday, 29th July (kick-off 7.45pm BST) before welcoming Spanish side Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 30th July (kick-off TBC).

The club can confirm that tickets for both friendly tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

