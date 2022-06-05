Opinion

Newcastle United players that Dan Ashworth needs to shift in next 88 days

The past week saw Dan Ashworth finally confirmed at Newcastle United.

The new NUFC Sporting Director officially announced by the club after a four month delay.

Brighton revealed in February 2022 that Dan Ashworth had resigned to take a post at another football club, even though not naming Newcastle United as his destination, it became the worst kept secret in Premier League football that this was the case.

Brighton said that there was a period of gardening leave for Dan Ashworth to complete before he could work for his new employers, the media widely reporting this as nine months – unless his new employers agreed compensation with the south coast club.

That gardening leave eventually lasting four of the nine months before agreement was reached, the consensus amongst the media is that Brighton were initially asking £5m for an early release, with agreement believed to have been reached for around half that £5m figure.

A much anticipated key appointment, Dan Ashworth is the man who the new Newcastle United owners are entrusting to oversee football operations and transform the club from top to bottom.

The Athletic reporting today that Dan Ashworth will be tasked with turning the shambles that Mike Ashley oversaw with a skeleton staff lacking so many key personnel and missing so much expertise, into an ‘elite sporting institution’, which will see the new Sporting Director ‘establishing new departments, bringing in staff, overhauling and modernising infrastructure, delivering fresh ideas and creating greater cohesion across all branches of the club.’

Obviously that is a massive and never ending job, to turn Newcastle United into that kind of entity AND then maintain that level and keep on improving it.

However, alongside that overarching complete job, Dan Ashworth will also play a key part with transfers in AND out.

His expertise, experience and input set to be an invaluable help.

Dan Ashworth will be thrown straight into a situation where he will help oversee new signings coming in, with The Athletic saying that their information is that Eddie Howe wants at least four new players in this summer, with as many as six new signings ideally.

In terms of incoming, they report that with lists of targets already drawn up some time ago and those targets already having been worked on. It is simply a case of giving whatever extra help he can, to get these Eddie Howe targets in.

However, when it comes to moving players OUT of the club, this is where The Athletic understand Dan Ashworth will have his biggest initial impact at Newcastle United.

When it comes to needing to move players out of St James Park, Dan Ashworth has chosen what surely is the biggest ever summer workload, certainly in recent history.

Matt Targett has gone back to Aston Villa, hopefully only temporarily…plus Elliot Anderson is still ranked as an under 21 player, so would be additional to the 25 man Newcastle United official senior Premier League squad. Unless of course he is loaned out.

However, that still means there are now currently at least 31 Newcastle United players on the books, which means as things stand, six couldn’t be included in the PL 25 man squad. However, realistically you are looking on at least 10-12 needing to be moved out from this current squad, to help also make room for the four to six new signings that Eddie Howe hopes to make.

These are my 12 Newcastle United players that I believe will top the list for Dan Ashworth to help move out this summer:

Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Federico Fernández, Karl Darlow, Dwight Gayle, Jeff Hendrick, Ciaran Clark, Freddie Woodman, Kell Watts, Matty Longstaff, Javier Manquillo,

I think then these are the next 10 that would most likely be allowed to let go, if an acceptable offer came in:

Jamal Lewis, Chris Wood, Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Mark Gillespie, Jacob Murphy, Paul Dummett

Then finally the nine Newcastle United players that will definitely be kept (in my opinion):

Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Ryan Fraser

A busy summer lies ahead for Newcastle United and especially Dan Ashworth!

