Newcastle United players – 16 of them picking their highlight of this quite mad season just ended

For Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players, they can look back on a job very well done.

A quite bizarre season, even by Newcastle standards.

Zero wins at all in the opening 14 Premier League games and then only one in the entire first half of the 2021/22 season…which then was followed by a second half of the season and 38 points from the final 19 PL matches – only Man City and Liverpool bettering that second half of the season form.

So what was your individual highlight of this season that ended 13 days ago?

Whilst you contemplate that question, this is what the NUFC squad picked out…

Asking the Newcastle United players what the best moment of the (2021/22) season has been – NUFC TV report:

Bruno Guimaraes:

“For me, the last (home) game was perfect, we played well (to beat Arsenal 2-0), so we are happy. I want to say thank you to my teammates, my coach (Eddie Howe).”

Fabian Schar:

“For me personally, signing my new contract.

“Takeover, new manager comes in, for me the chance to sign my new contract, yes probably the best moment for me.”

Jamaal Lascelles:

“Probably the Arsenal game.

“Obviously beating a top six team 2-0 in front of the home fans, the atmosphere and obviously it was our last home game of the season.”

Callum Wilson:

“Moment of the season I think, was probably Joelinton switching into midfield.

“I feel it was a turning point for him in his career, a turning point for him in his Newcastle career definitely.

“Also, he helped the team massively, he has been a great addition to the midfield…he has been our player of the season because of that.”

Federico Fernandez:

“I think I have to pick two.

“The takeover of the club, it was a massive change. Everything in the city.

“Then when the gaffer (Eddie Howe) came in as well.”

Sean Longstaff:

“Probably that Arsenal game I think.

“Just the overall atmosphere I think, the way we played, the result, the most special night of the season.”

Matt Targett:

“I think that last minute winner against Leicester, that was the moment of the season.

“A really tough game and to nick it at the end was special.”

Isaac Hayden:

“A tough one.

“Obviously the manager (Eddie Howe) coming in was a massive moment for this football club.

“I think the takeover is an easy one, it was a fantastic spectacle when they announced the news – I think just for the club and for the fans, it was the best moment of the season by far.”

Mark Gillespie:

“I think for me it was Bruno’s winner against Leicester.

“The timing in the game, the run we had been on, he’s came to the club and had an unbelievable start.”

Chris Wood:

“Probably the game against Everton at home.

“Watford was my first game and a bit of a tense atmosphere but I think Everton game at home, the crowd were absolutely fantastic. It was a major eye opener for me.”

Emil Krafth:

“I have to go the last home game of the season, the atmosphere was just fantastic and with the flags and everything, that was the best moment of the season.”

Kieran Trippier:

“The Leeds game.

“I think because of the team we were playing against firstly, the atmosphere in that stadium. That game really kick-started our momentum, from then until the end of the season.

“So I would say the Leeds game for sure.”

Matt Ritchie:

“Probably the takeover, the manager (Eddie Howe) coming in, I think it changed the feeling around the club, the city. The optimism it gave everyone.”

Dan Burn:

“I’m going to go Monday night (2-0 win over Arsenal).

“It was the perfect end to a rollercoaster season.

“To put a full performance together in the way the gaffer wants to play, in front of the home fans and a buzzing atmosphere.”

Paul Dummett:

“The takeover was obviously a massive thing for the club, the city, everyone involved.

“It gave the whole city a lift, it gave the players a lift, gave all the staff a lift.

“And the manager (Eddie Howe) coming in.”

Martin Dubravka:

“I think it was the takeover, everything changed in a very positive way.”

