Opinion

Newcastle United owners net transfer spend passes £160m in six months

The Newcastle United owners aren’t messing about.

Friday night bringing news of a third summer signing agreed, the seventh permanent incoming deal in these first six months of 2022.

Just under three months to get their feet under the table and work out a plan on how to deal with the imminent threat of relegation, as well as at the same time putting the first building blocks in place for the future.

Kieran Trippier a real statement signing as the first for the new Newcastle United owners, helped massively by the fact that Eddie Howe had managed the defender previously and they had / have a great relationship. Only months after winning La Liga and starting in the Euros final, the England full bank joining NUFC.

Now we have the seventh deal agreed under the new Newcastle United owners, a transfer fee now sorted between Newcastle and Lille, with Sven Botman expected on Monday for his medical.

With 15 days gone and now 69 days to go (including today), this summer transfer window looking increasingly productive for United, Botman set to follow Targett and Pope into St James Park.

Whilst our enemies (countless journalists, pundits, rival fans etc…) were desperate for the Newcastle United owners to throw hundreds of millions into trying to buy Neymar and pay his wages, they have been left sadly disappointed.

However, ambition comes in many guises and I am loving this Newcastle United one…

This is what the Newcastle United owners have committed to so far:

£12m initial transfer fee agreed for Kieran Trippier (plus unspecified amount of future add-ons, mainly dependent on NUFC avoiding relegation).

£25m transfer clause release figure brings Chris Wood to St James Park.

£35m initial transfer fee agreed for Bruno Guimaraes (plus £6.65m of future add-ons, mainly dependent on NUFC avoiding relegation).

£2m loan fee brings Matt Target to Newcastle.

£13m initial transfer fee agreed for Dan Burn (plus unspecified amount of future add-ons, mainly dependent on NUFC avoiding relegation).

£13m paid to make Matt Targett a permanent signing.

£10m+ paid to sign Nick Pope.

£30m+ (some reports put the initial fee as high as £39m) initial transfer fee now agreed for Sven Botman (plus unspecified amount of future add-ons).

I make that running total now being at least £140m (almost certainly higher) on guaranteed transfer fees, plus surely at least another £20m to be paid in future add-ons for Botman, Burn, Trippier and Bruno G (plus wouldn’t be surprised if there were future add-ons for Pope as well).

This taking the Newcastle United owners net transfer spend (only Freddie Woodman sold so far, with that only a low fee but with clause for more cash if sold on at a profit) past £160m in only six months, with still ten weeks remaining of this transfer window.

There is also a deal still on the table for Hugo Ekitike, with that widely reported to be worth at least £30m, including future add-ons etc.

So with the Newcastle United owners already (including Sven Botman’s imminent arrival) having a net spend of £160m+ in the first six months of 2022 (and first nine months of them being in control), that is amazing stuff surely by anybody’s standards.

If / when Hugo Ekitike becomes a Newcastle player, that figure will head up towards the £200m mark.

As I say, our enemies wanted Newcastle United to blindly chase the shiniest daftest individuals for headlines and instant prestige.

Instead, the Newcastle United owners have gone down the route of backing Eddie Howe and financing the sensible, though also ambitious, rebuilding of a team and squad.

A team and squad (and CLUB!) that had suffered through 14+ years of Mike Ashley.

United are back!

