Opinion

Newcastle United official ticket sell on service – An essential moving forward

Fair to say that things are a little different at Newcastle United these days.

Amongst the many things I could list, one of the most obvious is tickets.

Less than three years ago Mike Ashley was forced to give away 10,000+ FREE half season tickets, due to the fact his tat empire adverts had so many embarrassing empty seats surrounding them.

Thousands and thousands of Newcastle fans doing the most difficult thing of all, boycotting season tickets and match by match ones, in the hope of forcing him to sell the club.

Thankfully it worked, that season ticket give away was the very public way that Mike Ashley showed how he had accepted the game was finally up. Instead of pretending to try and sell the club as he had done for over a decade, the then NUFC owner swiftly finding a buyer.

Obviously, the sale took a ‘little’ longer than expected, for reasons that we all know, but since 7 October 2021 it has been a very different Newcastle United when it comes to the subject of tickets.

Match by match tickets quickly selling out, time after time, whilst as for season tickets…Tuesday saw tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans scrambling to try and get the 1,000 that were put on sale.

I don’t want to get into the arguments (not this time anyway) about how tickets should and shouldn’t be sold / allocated, who should be first in the queue etc etc.

Instead, I think it is time to ensure that we don’t see a single empty seat inside St James Park, as this club moves forward.

I already hear some of you questioning what on earth I’m on about, what’s the problem, all the seats are sold.

Well yes, that’s certainly true, BUT are all those Newcastle United seats sat on?

The reality is that if you are a Newcastle United regular at St James Park, you will see empty seats. I include these past nine months since the takeover in that.

You might not see empty seats every time but I can guarantee you that on any match day at St James Park there will be tens, often hundreds, of empty seats when Newcastle United play at home. The more awkward the kick off time, the more empty seats there generally are.

Newcastle United desperately need an official selling on / transfer service, as used by any other club. Meaning that if you have a season ticket or match by match one, then find you can’t get to the game for whatever reason, you can then sell it on via official means.

As the Liverpool system below outlines, it then means another fan fills the seat so it doesn’t get wasted, whilst the original ticket buyer / owner gets refunded with all (or at least the vast majority) of the cash.

With plenty other Premier League clubs using some kind of similar system, clearly they are something that can be easily bought in and implemented by Newcastle United, or other clubs currently without one.

I can hear plenty of you saying that with tickets in such great demand, surely everybody knows somebody that they can sell / give their ticket to if they can’t go.

That isn’t the case though, not everybody has an established community of NUFC friends and / or family to take up any tickets that aren’t going to be used. There also is of course the question of logistics a lot of the time, getting your ticket to the other person, especially if you live away from Tyneside.

Newcastle United already have a lot of fans, many of them ex-pats, who travel significant distances to St James Park, this is surely only going to increase in the future, especially if we get a bigger St James Park capacity.

As I indicate above, nothing more annoying than getting to the match and you find there are empty seats near you at St James Park, knowing that countless fans would have loved to have been sitting there, given the opportunity.

Official Liverpool ticket transfer / selling on article:

Help us to reach a full stadium capacity by not letting your seat go empty on match day

Are you a Season Ticket Holder or Official Member and can’t get to a Premier League home game?

NEW FOR SEASON 2021/22

Ticket Transfer to your friends and family – COMING SOON

We are introducing a Ticket Transfer option for Premier League home games which enables supporters to transfer your seat to one of your Friends and Family members.

In the meantime, Season Ticket Holders and Official Members can forward their ticket using a temporary option called ticket distribution.

Ticket Exchange

Why not return your seat for resale via the Ticket Exchange?

Season Ticket Holders

Receive 100% of the cost of your ticket back if your ticket sells on the Exchange – i.e., the value of your season ticket divided by 19 games.

Official Members

The Ticket Exchange is now also available to Official Members who will receive 100% of the price you paid for your seat if your ticket sells on the Exchange.

Flexible ways for you to receive your refund if your seat sells

1. Choose for your refund to be added to your new Ticket Cash account which can be used against future online ticket purchases.

2. Choose for your refund to be transferred directly to your bank account.

Refunds will appear within your Ticket Cash account or Bank account within 10 working days after a game has taken place.

