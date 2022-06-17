Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Tom Allan agrees deal with Gateshead

Newcastle United have announced that forward Tom Allan has signed for a new club.

The 22 year old striker is set to be out of contract at the end of the month at St James Park and has now agreed a deal with Gateshead.

Newcastle United’s near neighbours are looking forward to life back in the National League and after promotion, hopefully that momentum will continue.

Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson is doing a great job on the other side of the Tyne and Tom Allan will be one of six former NUFC players that the Gateshead boss will have at his disposal when the new season kicks off.

Best of luck to them all for the coming season.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 June 2022:

‘Winger Tom Allan has completed a permanent move to National League side Gateshead.

Allan, whose Newcastle United contract is set to expire on Friday, 1st July, will link up with former Magpie Mike Williamson’s side at the start of next month.

The 22-year-old rose through the ranks at St. James’ Park before making his first team debut in United’s 4-1 FA Cup third round replay win over Rochdale in January 2020 – a game in which Allan provided an assist for Joelinton to net Newcastle’s fourth goal.

In the last two seasons, Allan has spent time out on loan at League One side Accrington Stanley, where he played eight times, and Scottish Championship outfit Greenock Morton, where the former Cramlington Juniors youngster made 11 appearances.

Williamson’s charges are fresh from their National League North title-winning campaign in 2021/22, and Allan will become part of the Heed’s sizeable former Magpies contingent alongside Adam Campbell, Dan Ward, Greg Olley, Louis Storey and Owen Bailey at the International Stadium.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Tom well for the future.’

