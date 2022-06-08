Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Matt Targett permanent transfer completed

Matt Targett has completed a permanent transfer to Newcastle United.

Wednesday (8 June 2022) seeing the club put out an official announcement revealing the news.

For many Newcastle fans the signing was a real no-brainer.

Matt Targett excellent after arriving on January deadline day, in the 16 Premier League matches that the left-back started, Newcastle picked up an amazing 31 points, with ten wins, one draw and five defeats. Only 18 points picked up in the other 22 PL games last season.

Indeed, Targett played every single minute he was allowed to, on the pitch the full 90 minutes in all 16 games and only missing the one match during his loan spell as it was against Aston Villa.

As usual, the transfer fee isn’t included in the announcement but widespread reporting has claimed that the total paid by Newcastle United is around the £15m mark, which includes £3m for the loan period in the second half of last season.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 June 2022:

‘Newcastle United have completed the permanent signing of full back Matt Targett from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old becomes the Magpies’ first signing of the summer 2022 transfer window, signing a four-year deal at St. James’ Park after his successful loan spell on Tyneside last term.

Targett initially joined United on loan from Villa in January, impressing during his 16 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side as they secured an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Eastleigh-born left back began his career at Southampton – where he played 63 times, scoring once – and spent time out on loan at Fulham, where he won promotion from the Championship in 2018.

He joined Villa permanently in July 2019 and won the club’s players’ player of the season award after starting all 38 top flight games in 2020/21, before spending the second half of the following campaign on loan at Newcastle.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club,” said Targett. “For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I’m really happy to be here.”

Head coach Howe added: “Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.

“He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger so I’m delighted he sees his future here.”

