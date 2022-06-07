Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Isaac Hayden moves to Norwich City

Isaac Hayden has joined Norwich City.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Tuesday afternoon revealing that the midfielder will spend the 2022/23 season on loan there.

Norwich having been relegated and Isaac Hayden tasked with the job of helping them back into the Premier League at the first attempt, just as he did at Newcastle after Rafa Benitez signed him from Arsenal in summer 2016.

The club statement explaining that the deal incudes an obligation for Norwich City to make the deal permanent ‘should specific performance-related criteria be met throughout the 2022/23 season.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 7 June 2022:

‘Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Championship side Norwich City on a season-long loan.

The Canaries will have an obligation to make the deal permanent should specific performance-related criteria be met throughout the 2022/23 season.

The 27-year-old joins Dean Smith’s side after fully recovering from a long-term injury which saw him miss out on a place in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the latter part of last season.

Following relegation to the Championship in May, the Canaries will be aiming to make an immediate return to the top flight – something they have achieved as champions in both the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Hayden joined the Magpies from Arsenal in 2016 and was a key figure as Rafa Benítez’s side won the Championship title and subsequently consolidated its position back in the Premier League.

He has made 171 appearances in all competitions in his six years at St. James’ Park, scoring seven goals.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Isaac the best of luck for the new season.’

