Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Freddie Woodman sold to Preston North End

Freddie Woodman has been sold to Preston North End.

An official announcement from Newcastle United revealing the transfer on Tuesday night.

The Newcastle United official announcement saying Freddie Woodman has moved for an ‘undisclosed fee’ to the Championship club.

News of Woodman’s departure comes on the same day as it has been reported that a ‘transfer fee in principle’ has been agreed between Newcastle and Burnley for keeper Nick Pope.

With The Athletic reporting that the goalkeeper is expected on Tyneside to take his medical and it’s hoped the deal will be completed by the end of the week.

A transfer fee of £8m-£10m has been widely reported for the 30 year old Nick Pope.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 June 2022:

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has completed a permanent move to Championship side Preston North End.

The 25-year-old leaves St. James’ Park to join the Lilywhites for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to his nine-year spell on Tyneside.

Woodman joined Newcastle United as a teenager in 2013 having spent his formative years at Crystal Palace, and subsequently spent time out on loan at six different clubs – Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth.

He represented England from under-16 to under-21 level, winning the Under-17 European Championships in 2014 before lifting the Under-20 World Cup – and the tournament’s Golden Glove award – three years later.

The Croydon-born stopper impressed during his temporary spells away from United, winning the Championship’s Golden Glove prize in recognition of his 20 clean sheets for Swansea during the 2020/21 campaign, before making his Premier League debut for the Magpies against West Ham United on the opening day of last season.

In all, Woodman made nine appearances for Newcastle and will now link up with Ryan Lowe’s men, who finished 13th in the second tier last term.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Freddie the best of luck for the future.’

