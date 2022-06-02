News

Newcastle United official announcement – First overseas pre-season friendly made public

Newcastle United have announced a third pre-season friendly.

Thursday night seeing a game against Benfica made public, that match taking place on Tuesday 26 July.

This Newcastle United official announcement revealing the first overseas friendly to be announced before the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off.

This follows two games at St James Park that were announced, with Atalanta visiting on Friday 29 July and then Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 30 July.

Newcastle United official announcement – 2 June 2022:

‘Newcastle United will take on Portuguese giants Benfica at the Estádio da Luz in a pre-season friendly this summer.

The Magpies will face Benfica for the Eusébio Cup on Tuesday, 26th July, with an 8pm (local time) kick-off.

The Eusébio Cup is an invitational match hosted by Benfica, with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Ajax and São Paulo among the teams to have taken part in previous years.

United’s only competitive meetings with Benfica came at the quarter-final stage of the Europa League in the 2012/13 season, with Alan Pardew’s side losing the first leg 3-1 in Lisbon before drawing 1-1 in the second leg to bow out of the competition.

Last season, Benfica finished third in Portugal’s Primeira Liga and reached the last eight of the Champions League. Newcastle have already confirmed two pre-season friendlies at St. James’ Park, against Atalanta on Friday, 29th July (kick-off 7.45pm) and Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, 30th July (time TBC).’

