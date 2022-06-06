News

Newcastle United official announcement – Dan Ashworth gets Premier League approval and has started work

Dan Ashworth has now started work.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Monday afternoon revealing the news.

The club saying that Premier League approval has now been given, with the new Sporting Director at St James Park getting stuck into what is a massive job ahead.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 June 2022:

Dan Ashworth has commenced his role as Newcastle United’s sporting director after the club received formal Premier League approval for his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club announced on Monday 30 May that an agreement had been reached to formally release Ashworth from his contractual duties as Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director and complete a move to the Magpies.

He has now cleared the relevant Premier League approval process.

Ashworth will begin his role immediately, prior to the opening of the summer transfer window and the players returning for pre-season training.

Ashworth will be responsible for the club’s overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels, and will work closely with head coach Eddie Howe, academy manager Steve Harper and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

The 51-year-old has fulfilled a number of high-profile executive roles in professional football, including sporting and technical director at West Bromwich Albion, director of elite development at the Football Association and, most recently, technical director at Brighton & Hove Albion.

During his six years with the Football Association, Ashworth played an integral role in devising and introducing the ‘England DNA’ concept, which was designed to implement a winning culture across all English Premier League teams.

Dan Ashworth said, “Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

The club’s investment group comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media said, “On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.

“Dan was the ideal person for this hugely important position. He has a strong track record in elite level football and we are delighted to have him join Newcastle United ahead of the new season.”

