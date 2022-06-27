News

Newcastle United official announcement – Club’s first Middle East sponsorship deal

The first Middle East sponsor under the new Newcastle United ownership has been revealed.

An official announcement by the club on Monday night making public a deal with noon.com.

It is the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination.

They have become the club’s official sleeve partner for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Manchester City announced a ‘regional partnership’ with noon.com in April 2021.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 June 2022:

‘Newcastle United is delighted to confirm that noon.com – the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination – has become the club’s official sleeve partner for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Operating online and via its hugely popular app, noon.com is the region’s leading digital e-commerce platform for fashion, electronics, beauty, groceries, home and baby products.

The partnership will provide the club with new ways to engage with fans in the Middle East, with supporters in the region able to pre-order all 2022/23 Newcastle United kits on noon.com with the option of personalisation.

The noon.com brand will be displayed on all team kits for the upcoming season, as well as having a presence on matchdays at St. James’ Park and across the club’s digital assets.

Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon.com, said: “We are extremely proud to become a key strategic partner of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in world football.

“We look forward to working with Newcastle United as a club with a strong sense of community and a vibrant history.

“noon.com prioritises creating a sense of belonging among our communities: customers, sellers, business partners, and employees. We’re excited to work with the club to promote community spirit in the Middle East and beyond, and we look forward to future successes both on and off the field.”

noon.com is now an ecosystem of eight products and services, all developed to help empower and inspire a generation of diverse digital-first consumers and businesses.

It offers world-class customer service and tools to enable local businesses to expand their offerings online and support their growth and success in the region.

Dale Aitchison, head of commercial partnerships at Newcastle United, said: “noon.com is a hugely successful and influential brand in the Middle East and we are very pleased to team up to offer supporters in the region with new ways to engage with the club.

“One way we can achieve that is by creating a fast, efficient and effective way for fans in the region to order official Newcastle United merchandise, and we are delighted fans can utilise noon.com to proudly wear their kits for the new season.”

