Newcastle United official announcement – 9 sign scholarships

Newcastle United have confirmed nine young players have signed scholarships.

An official announcement on Thursday afternoon confirming the news.

The nine teenagers joining NUFC on a full-time basis next month (July).

Newcastle United official announcement – 30 June 2022:

Newcastle United can confirm that nine teenagers have signed scholarships at the club’s Academy next season.

The young players will join the Magpies on a full-time basis in July after leaving school in the summer.

They include Johnny Emerson, who made his under-21s debut at the age of 16 in December 2021 during a Premier League Cup victory against Watford.

Lewis Miley, the younger brother of another Newcastle teenager, Jamie, has been offered a scholarship too.

Also joining the Academy are twins Rory and Harry Powell, Josh Donaldson, Dylan Charlton, Scott Bailey, Darren Palmer and Carter Milmore.

Academy Director, Steve Harper, welcomes the new under-17 scholars and looks forward to working with them and helping them develop over the next two years.’

