Newcastle United official announcement – 3 more pre-season friendlies

Three more pre-season friendlies have been revealed by Newcastle United.

A behind closed doors friendly against Gateshead on Saturday 9 July (only 10 days time!), Newcastle United then heading off to Austria for a pre-season training camp.

That trip to include friendlies against Bundesliga club Mainz 05 and 1860 Munich, who currently play in the German third tier.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United will face two German opponents in Austria next month as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

After taking on neighbours Gateshead – fresh from their promotion to the National League and managed by former Magpies defender Mike Williamson – in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Newcastle United Training Centre on Saturday, 9th July, Eddie Howe’s side will travel to Austria for a week-long training camp.

This will include a friendly against 1860 Munich on Friday, 15th July (kick-off 6pm local time) at the picturesque SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau and a clash with Mainz 05 on Monday, 18th July (kick-off 5pm local time) at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena.

1860 Munich are former champions of Germany who were runners-up in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964/65, but currently play in the third tier of German football, 3. Liga. The two sides met in the Intertoto Cup in 2001, with Newcastle winning 6-3 on aggregate over two legs.

Mainz 05, meanwhile, finished eighth in Bundesliga last term. United played against them in a pre-season friendly in the summer of 2017, losing 2-1. Ticket details for both games will be confirmed very shortly.

The club have already confirmed an away friendly against Benfica on Tuesday, 26th July (kick-off 8pm local time) before a home double-header against Atalanta on Friday, 29th July (kick-off 7.45pm BST) and Athletic Bilbao the following day, which United can now announce will kick off at 3pm (BST).

Tickets for both home friendlies will go on sale from book.nufc.co.uk on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.’

Newcastle United important dates:

Sunday 22 May 2022 – NUFC end the 2021/22 season with a 2-1 win at Burnley.

Wednesday 8 June 2022 – Club announce Matt Targett has signed for NUFC.

Friday 10 June 2022 – Premier League summer transfer window opens.

Thursday 16 June 2022 – The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released (view them HERE).

Thursday 16 June 2022 – Opening weekend live TV choices announced and two NUFC matches to be shown on Amazon Prime confirmed (read HERE).

Thursday 23 June 2022 – Club announce Nick Pope has signed for NUFC.

Saturday 25 June 2022 – The new 2022/23 NUFC home shirt went on sale at the official club shop.

Monday 27 June 2022 – Club announce noon.com as the new sleeve sponsor, reports claim the deal is worth £7.5m per season. The Middle East shopping website is part owned by Saudi Arabia PIF.

Tuesday 28 June 2022 – The new 2022/23 NUFC white and green third shirt launched and went on sale at the official club shop.

Tuesday 28 June 2022 – At 10am, around 2022/23 1,000 season tickets were made available to buy online, tens of thousands queued online trying to get them.

Tuesday 28 June 2022 – Club announced Sven Botman is signing for NUFC, deal agreed in principle and ‘formalities’ to be sorted by the end of the week.

Friday 1 July 2022 – First team squad return for start of Newcastle United pre-season preparations (as reported by Chronicle)

Tuesday 5 July 2022 – Tickets go on sale for the St James Park friendlies against Atalanta (29 July) and Athletic Bilbao (30 July)

Tuesday 5 July 2022 – August/September 2022 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Behind closed doors friendly against Gateshead at Newcastle’s training ground.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden will host a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich at their stadium, the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, kick-off is 6pm local time.

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle playing German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, kick-off 5pm local time.

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica with 8pm kick-off (local time).

Friday 29 July 2022 – October 2022 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

Saturday 6 August 2022 – Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest 3pm kick-off, kicks off Premier League season for NUFC.

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Thursday 1 September 2022 – The Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Tuesday 13 September 2022 – November 2022 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Tuesday 11 October 2022 – December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

(Week commencing) Monday 7 November – League Cup third round matches will be played.

Saturday / Sunday 12/13 November 2022 – Sixteenth and final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup finals begin.

Monday 14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

Monday 21 November 2022 – Qatar World Cup finals kick-off.

Tuesday 6 December 2022 – February 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Sunday 18 December 2022 – World Cup final.

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December – League Cup fourth round matches will be played.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – This weekend sees FA Cup third round matches played

(Week commencing) Monday 9 January – League Cup quarter final matches will be played.

Wednesday 25 January 2023 – March 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Wednesday 25 January 2023 – League Cup semi-finals first leg matches played.

(Weekend of) Saturday 28 January – FA Cup fourth round matches to be played.

Wednesday 1 February 2023 – League Cup semi-finals second leg matches played.

Tuesday 21 February 2023 – April 2023 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days late).

Sunday 26 February 2023 – League Cup final.

(Midweek of) Wednesday 1 March – FA Cup fifth round matches to be played.

(Weekend of) Saturday 18 March – FA Cup quarter-finals to be played.

Thursday 23 March 2023 – Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days later).

Thursday 30 March 2023 – Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days later).

Friday 7 April 2023 – Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches scheduled to be announced (though sometimes a day / days later).

(Weekend of) Saturday 22 April – FA Cup semi-finals to be played.

(Sometime after Saturday 20 May 2023) – Match Week 38 live TV match choices to be announced, after Match Week 37 games played.

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, Chelsea v Newcastle United 4pm kick-off.

Saturday 3 June 2023 – FA Cup final.

