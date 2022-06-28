News

Newcastle United official announcement – 2022/23 Season tickets sold out

Newcastle United season tickets for the upcoming campaign went on sale this (Tuesday 28 June) morning.

The club announcing last week that a ‘limited’ number of them would be able to buy online from 10am today.

Only those eligible (purchase history since July 2019) would be able to try and buy the season tickets.

After last week’s announcement, widespread follow up in the media with all of the various journalists saying only around 1,000 season tickets were going on sale.

As has happened before (with match to match tickets), a total shambles for many fans, getting to the front of the online queue but unable to then buy, instead getting a ‘currently under maintenance’ message.

Eventually, a Newcastle United official announcement at around 11,30am confirming (see below) that all the season tickets that had been put on sale, had indeed all been sold. Though no mention in the club announcement of the website issues so many supporters had experienced when getting to the front of the queue.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 June 2022:

A limited number of additional season tickets for the 2022/23 Premier League season have sold out just over an hour after going on sale.

Following an unprecedented level of renewals from existing season ticket holders, the club released additional seats on sale to fans who have bought a season ticket, single match ticket or membership at any point since 1st July 2019.

They went on sale to eligible supporters at 10am on Tuesday, with season tickets sold on a first come, first served basis with only one season ticket per supporter number.

The process for general admission season tickets took place online only and the additional tickets were quickly snapped up with thousands of fans attempting to purchase.

MEMBERSHIP RETURNS FOR 2022/23

The club is pleased to announce that Newcastle United membership and Junior Magpies membership will be available to purchase from Thursday, 30th June 2022.

Members join an exclusive club with a range of Newcastle United benefits, including a brand new member pack and priority sale period for home match tickets, as well as away matches subject to tickets remaining after a season ticket holder priority period.

FRIENDLY MATCHES

Newcastle United will host two home pre-season fixtures against European opposition at St. James’ Park this summer as Eddie Howe’s side prepares for the new campaign.

The Magpies will host Italian club Atalanta on Friday, 29th July (kick-off 7.45pm BST) before welcoming Spanish side Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 30th July (kick-off TBC).

Tickets for both friendly tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

