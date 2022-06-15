Transfer Market

Newcastle United now set to complete signing of Charlie McArthur – Report

Wednesday morning has brought news that Newcastle United are set to sign Charlie McArthur.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph reporting that ‘Newcastle are close to completing deal for Kilmarnock centre-back Charlie McArthur.’

The Telegraph man adding that the ‘Scotland youth international seen as huge prospect but sources at his club say it is difficult to stand in way when youngster is targeted by a Premier League club.’

The name may not be instantly recognisable but this is a very encouraging sign of what is now happening at Newcastle United.

Whilst of course as Newcastle fans we are all eagerly waiting to see which first team signings are going to arrive this summer, the rebuild of our great club goes far deeper and beyond that. The new Newcastle United owners with such a massive job on their hands after a near decade and a half of Mike Ashley running the club into the ground.

Charlie McArthur has made his debut in the Kilmarnock first team this past season at the age of only 16 and is rated one of the best prospects north of the border.

Turning 17 last month, the teenager is yet another sign of how things are moving forward at St James Park. With Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth the first two key appointments under the new ownership.

Eddie Howe delivering the third best form of any Premier League club in the second half of last season, 38 points in 19 games, whilst Dan Ashworth has at last started work this month after Newcastle at last agreed compensation to end his gardening leave.

Ashworth left Brighton in February 2022 after resigning BUT his contract dictating it wouldn’t be until nine months later, November 2022, when he would be free to start his next job. Unless of course, agreement / compensation could be sorted with that new club / employer.

This Charlie McArthur seemingly imminent deal looks very much the work of Dan Ashworth and sums up why Brighton weren’t going to make it easy for Newcastle United…

In March 2022, the Daily Record revealed (see below) that Brighton were desperate to sign Charlie McArthur and bear rival Premier League clubs to the exciting teenage prospect.

By March 2022 Dan Ashworth was of course on gardening leave BUT as the report makes clear below, Charlie McArthur had been on Brighton’s radar for some time.

The set-up below first team has been an absolute joke under Mike Ashley, as with everything else at the club in his 14+ years in control, as little investment in it as possible.

Here’s hoping this Charlie McArthur signing goes through and in years to come we can look back on this being Dan Ashworth’s first major signing of many, that benefits Newcastle United long-term.

Daily Record report – 29 March 2022:

‘Brighton are set to table a £275,000 bid to try and beat Wolves and West Ham United to the signing of Kilmarnock youngster Charlie McArthur.

The 16-year-old has already made a handful of top-team appearances for Killie and is wanted by all three English Premier League clubs.

Brighton, who are also keen on Rangers youngster Rory Wilson, have been tracking the young central defender for some time and also watched him play for Scotland’s under-17s last week.’

