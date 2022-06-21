Transfer Market

Newcastle United now interested in move for Tosin Adarabioyo – Report

Tosin Adarabioyo is now a target for Newcastle United, according to a media ‘exclusive’ on Tuesday morning.

The 24 year old central defender currently plays for Fulham and has just helped them bounce back into the Premier League.

However, with only one year left on his contract at Craven Cottage, the Mirror claim that Newcastle United are now looking to take advantage of the situation.

Eddie Howe is wanting to bring in at least one central defender and whilst all the media attention has been on Sven Botman, no surprise if a right footed centre-back is also on Newcastle’s radar.

The Mirror report that Tosin Adarabioyo ‘made the EFL and PFA Team of the Year last season for his performances at Fulham and has gained a reputation for being a strong defender but also composed on the ball. He started at Manchester City and that grounding helped before he was loaned to West Brom and Blackburn but has now been at Fulham for two years and will be important to their hopes for survival next season.’

Last season, Fulham had the third best defensive record in the second tier, conceding 43 goals in 46 games. Tosin Adarabioyo was available to start 43 of the 46 matches and started 41 of those 43, in the two games when he stayed on the subs bench Fulham conceded four goals both times – the only two times they did last season in the league.

The 6ft 5in Tosin Adarabioyo was a regular the previous season when Fulham got relegated, starting 33 of the 38 matches. Whilst they went down, Fulham actually only had the sixth worst defensive record, conceding 55 goals. Newcastle United were one of those clubs to concede more in 2020/21, leaking 62 goals.

Whilst you take all transfer stories with a pinch of salt, whether there is substance or not to this particular story, Tosin Adarabioyo does look to have the right kind of profile that could be of interest to Newcastle United.

