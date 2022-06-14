News

Newcastle United match worn shirts / training kit auction – View and bid Wilson, Willock, Fraser, Lascelles, Hayden…

Newcastle United match worn shirts and training kit have been donated by the NUFC first team squad.

All the items are being auctioned online for charity.

The online charity auction includes all kinds of exclusive NUFC kit and memorabilia donated by the Newcastle United players from this past season. To view and / or bid on the match worn NUFC kit go HERE.

Amongst the players who have donated kit are Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Ryan Fraser, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Paul Dummett, Sean Longstaff and others.

Every penny raised by this charity initiative will go to the club’s charity wing, Newcastle United Foundation, to use to help fund their work in the local community.

Players and management have donated match worn shirts, shorts and training gear and other items from the season, appealing to fans who want to show their support for the Club’s official charity.

Every penny raised goes to help support local children and families (Registered charity no. 1124896), CLICK HERE to view this unique Newcastle United memorabilia and/or to make a bid.

