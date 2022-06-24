Transfer Market

Newcastle United make formal approach for Armando Broja – Report

It has now been reported on Friday morning that Newcastle United have made a formal approach for Armando Broja.

The Northern Echo saying that their information is that Newcastle have made the formal approach to ask Chelsea about the striker’s availability.

The newspaper reporting that United are now looking at potential alternatives, if Hugo Ekitike doesn’t end up coming to St James Park.

Armando Broja is also only 20, the same age as Ekitike, but has played far more first team football than the French striker.

Whilst Hugo Ekitike has only made 23 career first team starts, Armando Broja has already made 72 appearances in club football, including 48 starts.

Only four first team minutes for Chelsea but the Albanian striker spent 2020/21 in Holland with Vitesse, then last season at Southampton.

The forward scoring 11 goals in all competitions for Vitesse in that 2020/21 season, then nine last season with Southampton.

He started the 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle in March (2022), whilst he came on as a sub at St James Park in August when Southampton trailed 1-0, that game ending 2-2.

In terms of international football, made his senior debut for Albania aged just 18, already he’s made 14 appearances and scored four times for his country.

The Northern Echo say that Newcastle United haven’t yet given up on Hugo Ekitike but are looking to put alternative arrangements in place. With little / zero chance of first team football at Chelsea in the coming season, the Stamford Bridge club look certain to let Armando Broja move this summer, the only question being whether they would insist on a loan deal, or be willing to sell…with then the question of how much?

