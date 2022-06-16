Newcastle United live TV matches – First two of the 2022/23 Premier League season now confirmed
We now have news of the first Newcastle United live TV matches to be confirmed for the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Thursday morning saw the Premier League fixtures released (see Newcastle United schedule below).
The opening weekend’s live TV games for UK broadcast have been made public.
Newcastle United not included in these first five matches chosen by Sky Sports and BT Sport, suggesting that the opening game against Forest will stay at 3pm on Saturday 6 August.
Friday 5 August 2022
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 6 August 2022
Fulham v Liverpool (12.30pm) BT Sport
Everton v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 7 August 2022
Man Utd v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports
West Ham United v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports
However, Amazon Prime once again have two complete rounds of Premier League matches to show live this coming season:
Tuesday 18 October 2022
Bournemouth v Southampton (7.45pm)
Arsenal v Man City (7.45pm)
Brentford v Chelsea (7.45pm)
Brighton v Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)
Fulham v Aston Villa (7.45pm)
Leicester v Leeds (7.45pm)
Crystal Palace v Wolves (8pm)
Wednesday 19 October 2022
Newcastle United v Everton (7.45pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (8pm)
Man Utd v Tottenham (8pm)
Whilst Newcastle United are listed as playing Everton at home on Wednesday 19 October at 7.45pm, Amazon Prime also have all of the Boxing Day matches as well but they currently have 3pm for all ten games. So I don’t know whether that is the plan, or whether they will spread them out more, as is the case with those October matches they have the rights for.
Newcastle United are away at Leicester in the Boxing Day schedule.
Monday 26 December 2022
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Tottenham
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
These are the Newcastle United Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season that were released earlier today:
A tough opening to the season, with away games at Brighton and Wolves in the first month, along with both Liverpool and Man City to play, with promoted Forest kicking things off at St James Park.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]