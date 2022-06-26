Transfer Market

Newcastle United interested in signing Gerzino Nyamsi – Report

Sunday has brought claims of Newcastle United interest in signing Gerzino Nyamsi.

Sven Botman is at last set to sign for United, reportedly arriving on Monday for his medical, before then becoming Eddie Howe’s third summer signing, a seventh buy of 2022 for NUFC.

Gerzino Nyamsi is a right footed central defender and there have been claims that the Newcastle United head coach still wants another centre back, despite Botman set to sign.

Jamaal Lascelles looks very likely to leave and both Fernandez and Clark need to find new clubs, which would then leave Schar, Botman and Burn, with potentially a fourth set to join them. Although Paul Dummett is another who can play in the middle as well as at left back.

Anyway, The Mail say that as well as Napoli and Leeds, Newcastle United are interested in Gerzino Nyamsi.

He is aged 25 and an imposing 6ft 5 in, currently with Strasbourg.

Having reached the age of 24, the central defender had only managed 19 Ligue 1 starts for Rennes and needed to move for regular first team football. Gerzino Nyamsi proving a big and maybe surprising instant hit after his £1m transfer, starting 33 of the 38 Ligue 1 games last season.

In the 2020/21 season, Strasbourg had finished fifteenth and conceded 58 goals, with Gerzino Nyamsi in the team that changed to a sixth place finish last season and only 43 goals conceded.

Playing alongside Nyasmi in that Strasbourg team is former NUFC keeper Matz Sels, he started 37 of the 38 league matches as they climbed to sixth.

Some players do develop late and at last getting regular first team football, maybe just a case of Gerzino Nyamsi now being able to show what he can do.

Strasbourg could be tempted to make a substantial and quick profit on their £1m investment and even despite that, you can’t imagine any transfer fee would be troubling Newcastle United, compared to what they are being quoted elsewhere and indeed what they are paying for Sven Botman (£30m+).

Interesting to see if Eddie Howe does go for Gerzino Nyamsi, or indeed any other central defender, now he has finally landed Botman.

