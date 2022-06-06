News

Newcastle United get Premier League approval on Dan Ashworth appointment – Report

Last Monday (30 May 2022), Newcastle United announced (see below) that agreement had been reached with Brighton on compensation for Dan Ashworth.

The former Brighton Technical Director, now set to at last take up his post of Sporting Director at St James Park.

After resigning in February 2022, the terms of his Brighton contract meant that Dan Ashworth had to spend a reported nine months on gardening leave, before being able to take up any new post elsewhere. That is, unless the south coast club were persuaded to allow that period to end earlier.

The Seagulls were widely reported to be demanding £5m, with compromise believed to have been reached on around half that figure which cuts the gardening leave from nine months to four months, Dan Ashworth set to take up his new job just ahead of the transfer window opening on Friday (10 June).

The only final step of the process, as the official Newcastle United statement pointed out, was for the Premier League to give their approval.

Now the Training Ground Guru site has reported that their information is that the Premier League have now given their approval, so just a case now of Newcastle United formally revealing that news and confirming that Dan Ashworth is getting stuck into helping NUFC recover from a decade and a half of Mike Ashley.

A much anticipated key appointment, Dan Ashworth is the man who the new Newcastle United owners are entrusting to oversee football operations and transform the club from top to bottom.

The Athletic reporting on Sunday that Dan Ashworth will be tasked with turning around the shambles that Mike Ashley oversaw with a skeleton staff lacking so many key personnel and missing so much expertise, into an ‘elite sporting institution’, which will see the new Sporting Director ‘establishing new departments, bringing in staff, overhauling and modernising infrastructure, delivering fresh ideas and creating greater cohesion across all branches of the club.’

Obviously that is a massive and never ending job, to turn Newcastle United into that kind of entity AND then maintain that level and keep on improving it.

On top of all that, Dan Ashworth also has the more immediate task of helping the Newcastle United owners along side Eddie Howe and his recruitment team, to get the right players into AND out of St James Park this summer.

A massive new 2022/23 season lies ahead, with only now 25 days until the Newcastle United first team squad reports back (1 July) for pre-season and now just over eight weeks until that new season kicks off (weekend of Saturday 6 August).

Newcastle United official announcement – 30 May 2022:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director after an agreement was reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval.

Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.’

