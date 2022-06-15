News

Newcastle United former midfielder declared bankrupt

The former Newcastle United midfielder Danny Guthrie has now been declared bankrupt.

The 35 year old former player accepting a six year bankruptcy order at Stoke County Court.

Kevin Keegan signed Danny Guthrie in early summer 2008 and the then 21 year old proved one of the few positives in a season where Mike Ashley, Dennis Wise and Joe Kinnear combined to wreck Newcastle United. Ashley taking only two seasons to relegate the club after taking control.

Given a four year contract after the £2.5m move from Liverpool, Danny Guthrie made 24 Premier League appearances in that 2008/09 relegation campaign.

Often forgotten as a key part of the 2009/10 promotion season, Guthrie scored five goals and got thirteen assists in all competitions that year.

Then followed 14 and 16 Premier League appearances the next two seasons after Chris Hughton got Newcastle United instantly promoted, Danny Guthrie then released at the end of his four year contract in summer 2012.

BBC Sport report – 15 June 2022:

Former footballer Danny Guthrie has been declared bankrupt after he racked up £120,000 in gambling debts.

The 35-year-old started at Liverpool before playing for Bolton, Newcastle, Reading, Blackburn and Walsall.

In May 2019 he borrowed £75,000 from a friend to pay his expenses, promising to repay the loan after selling a home.

But before that he ran up the gambling debts, and when he sold the property in 2020 for £160,000, he chose to repay those debts ahead of other creditors.

The Insolvency Service said he did this “by making several cash withdrawals despite knowing he was insolvent”.

Guthrie, whose last-known address was listed as Damac Towers in Dubai, accepted a six-year bankruptcy order until May 2028 at Stoke County Court.

It means he is under a number of restrictions, including not being able to borrow more than £500 without disclosing his bankrupt status, and he cannot act as a company director without the court’s permission.

Insolvency Service official receiver Kevin Read said: “Danny Guthrie’s actions were deliberate in dissipating assets, at a time he was already insolvent, and to the loss of his creditors.

“This extension of bankruptcy restrictions should serve as a warning that the Insolvency Service will take action to tackle such financial wrongdoing.”

