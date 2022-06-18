Opinion

‘Newcastle United fans – We didn’t start the fire…’

I was out having a few pints with the lads in the Turks Head (Stuffed Dog) in Tynemouth yesterday, when the Billy Joel song ‘We didn’t start the fire’ was playing on the jukebox.

It reminded me of all of the ‘Whataboutery’ being slung at Newcastle United fans and although there are many parodies regarding the lyrics of the original, I have penned my own little version of the ‘Piano Man’s’ 1989 recording.

I am trying to be relevant but wouldn’t like it to be taken too seriously by the usual suspects.

So here it is….’The Whataboutery Song’ (The Toon (Newcastle United fans) didn’t start the fire)

Economy capsized

Justin Bieber paralysed

Kim Jong-Un, Donald Trump

Newcastle after Eki-thump.

Maxwell, Epstein

Beckham thinks he’s James Dean

Katie Price bankrupt

The Septic 6 are corrupt

(Chorus)

The Toon didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world was turning

Putin, Ukraine

Israel going insane

Biden, God’s will

Botman’s never leaving Lille

Food banks, Fuel price

Rishi Sunak’s very nice

Paradise in Rwanda

At least we’ve got Amanda

(Repeat Chorus)

MBS, Yemen

Houthi rebels Amen

Newcastle then and now

Lets praise the Lord for Eddie Howe

Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne

Sunderland using Bitcoin

Boris Johnson on the floor

The Toon are rich forever more

(Repeat chorus to fade)

Well, hope you appreciate the ditty, I’ll probably pop down to the ‘Stuffed Dog’ over the weekend to lubricate my tonsils and listen to their fine musical collection once again.

HTL

