‘Newcastle United fans – We didn’t start the fire…’
I was out having a few pints with the lads in the Turks Head (Stuffed Dog) in Tynemouth yesterday, when the Billy Joel song ‘We didn’t start the fire’ was playing on the jukebox.
It reminded me of all of the ‘Whataboutery’ being slung at Newcastle United fans and although there are many parodies regarding the lyrics of the original, I have penned my own little version of the ‘Piano Man’s’ 1989 recording.
I am trying to be relevant but wouldn’t like it to be taken too seriously by the usual suspects.
So here it is….’The Whataboutery Song’ (The Toon (Newcastle United fans) didn’t start the fire)
Economy capsized
Justin Bieber paralysed
Kim Jong-Un, Donald Trump
Newcastle after Eki-thump.
Maxwell, Epstein
Beckham thinks he’s James Dean
Katie Price bankrupt
The Septic 6 are corrupt
(Chorus)
The Toon didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world was turning
Putin, Ukraine
Israel going insane
Biden, God’s will
Botman’s never leaving Lille
Food banks, Fuel price
Rishi Sunak’s very nice
Paradise in Rwanda
At least we’ve got Amanda
(Repeat Chorus)
MBS, Yemen
Houthi rebels Amen
Newcastle then and now
Lets praise the Lord for Eddie Howe
Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne
Sunderland using Bitcoin
Boris Johnson on the floor
The Toon are rich forever more
(Repeat chorus to fade)
Well, hope you appreciate the ditty, I’ll probably pop down to the ‘Stuffed Dog’ over the weekend to lubricate my tonsils and listen to their fine musical collection once again.
HTL
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]