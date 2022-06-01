Transfer Market

Newcastle United and Reims agree Hugo Ekitike transfer fee and only ‘small details’ to be sorted : Report

Back in January, a 19 year old Hugo Ekitike watched on as Reims and Newcastle United agreed a transfer fee for the teenager to head to Tyneside.

However, that deal was brought to a halt when Hugo Ekitike himself decided that it wasn’t the time for such a big move, having at that point made only 11 Ligue 1 starts.

Reims putting out a statement (see below) on 31 January 2022 claiming that it had been a mutual decision by club and player not to do the transfer to Newcastle United at that point.

Hugo Ekitike had scored eight goals despite only eleven Ligue 1 starts by the end of January 2022, then having stayed at Reims for regular first team football, it was ironic then that after picking up a thigh injury it led to almost three months out injured and only four more Ligue 1 starts added and two more goals.

As the 2021/22 season came to a close, Hugo Ekitike gave an interview to L’Equipe (also below) which was published 11 days ago (21 May 2022). The striker stating that the ‘timing’ had simply been wrong for a big first move in January 2022, that he wanted to get a full season of first team regular football under his belt before considering a move.

In that May interview, Hugo Ekitike asked what he expected to happen now in this summer 2022 transfer window, the young striker replying ‘I see it being lively. I think people will show interest in me.’

Turning 20 later this month (20 June 2022), despite only 14 Ligue 1 starts this season, Hugo Ekitike scored ten league goals and got four assists.

Now today (Wednesday 1 June 2022), over in France the media are reporting that agreement has been reached between Newcastle and Reims on a transfer fee, with now just ‘small details’ to be agreed.

Foot Mercato state that the fee(s) agreed, will see Newcastle United buy Hugo Ekitike for an initial sum of 36 million euros (approx £30.7m) then a future potential 10 million euros (approx £8.5m) in ‘easily attainable bonuses’ when hitting certain targets.

Hugo Ekitike is currently playing in the Maurice Revello tournament with the France U20 team, the competition held in France and Newcastle’s Santiago Munoz is in the Mexico Under 20 squad for the tournament.

Foot Mercato adding that they think once / if final agreement is reached, then the striker could potentially leave the tournament to complete the deal.

Hugo Ekitike speaking on 21 May 2022 to L’Équipe:

“Newcastle wanted you in the winter, why did you stay (at Reims)?”

“I have a lot of respect for that big club (Newcastle United).

“However, it was all happening very quickly.

“The timing wasn’t right.

“It was better to stay here (with Reims), to play a full season, to establish myself.”

“Lately you have been saying that you ‘feel at home’….Are you ready to leave home?”

“I consider myself ready for anything.

“Whether that is staying here, or taking up a challenge that everyone agrees with (elsewhere).”

“How do you react to these rumours that surround you?”

“It makes me smile because it gratifies my hard work.

“I know that what I’m doing on the pitch is good, it has being recognised.

“It pushes me to give the best account of myself.

“I always want to progress and become the best.”

“How do you imagine your summer?”

“I see it being lively.

“I think people will show interest in me.

“I will stay calm because I’m surrounded by the right people who will manage all of that.”

Reims FC official statement – 31 January 2022:

‘Despite the offers made, Hugo Ekitike and the Stade de Reims have decided by mutual agreement to continue the adventure together.

Stade de Reims, through its president Jean-Pierre Caillot, is delighted to be able to count on its striker until the end of the season.

Jean-Pierre Caillot:

“It is true that we received very good offers for Hugo during this transfer window.

“Our desire has always been to keep him at least one full season.

“He too was keen not to skip the stages, wanting to be a little more lasting in the club project, that of his training club which he joined at the age of 11.

“We share the feeling that there is still a piece of history to write together.

“We are happy to be able to count on him from Sunday against Bordeaux.”

