Opinion

Mike Ashley uses Sports Direct to undermine Newcastle United new shirt launch

Mike Ashley is at it again.

There are various issues at Newcastle United where clearly the new owners are being hampered by the previous administration.

Whether that is contracts that were signed up for by Mike Ashley, or other ongoing issues that can’t be shaken off just yet.

Now we have another example presenting itself, where the former owner is happy to undermine what is happening now at Newcastle United.

On 8 June 2022, the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt was officially confirmed.

The official release and photos (see below) from the club, confirming that the leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt images that had previously circulated in May were on the money.

With the release, it had a link to the official club shop site, with this message for both the new NUFC adult and junior home shirts.

‘This product is on pre-order. Despatch is expected w/c 4th July.’

Interesting then to see this spotted by a Newcastle United fan on Sunday 19 June 2022…

Mike Ashley’s @SportsDirectUK somehow managed to stock and sell the new @NUFC #NUFC #Castore home kit before the expected official July release date. pic.twitter.com/hwSdisCSkx — Ian Brown (@IanBrow36569645) June 19, 2022

Mike Ashley / Sports Direct selling the new Newcastle United home shirt before the club are doing so.

When looking into it further, it was only junior sizes that Sports Direct are stocking currently in their stores.

As it turns out, Mike Ashley also selling them via the SD website:

Junior sizes:

Adult sizes:

The adult sizes are only for pre-order like the official club shops BUT even then Mike Ashley has that dispatch date (30 June 2022) four days earlier than the official club one (30 June 2022).

Amused to also see Mike Ashley and Sports Direct undercutting the club prices, by a penny! (SD charging £49.99 and £64.99, NUFC charging £50.00 and £65.00).

The reason for the junior sizes and not adult ones being already available to buy via SD, is clearly due to the fact junior sizes don’t have the sponsor’s (gambling) logo on. With the adult shirts that need to carry the sponsor’s logo clearly delayed in their production.

I can only assume that the club have chosen not to sell the junior sizes at the moment and wanted to wait until they had all (adult and junior) sizes available, as surely if Mike Ashley has managed to get his hands on junior sizes now, the official club stores surely could have as well, if they’d chosen to.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 June 2022:

Newcastle United has unveiled the club’s new 2022/23 home shirt by premium sportswear brand Castore.

Ready for a new challenge in the Premier League, players and supporters will unite once again in iconic black and white stripes while honouring the club’s 130-year history.

Castore’s latest design combines traditional elements of the club’s memorable home kits together with modern touches, creating a classic black and white jersey that is inspired by the past and built for the future.

All Newcastle United kits are crafted with a blend of high-stretch fabrics and cut to enhance performance, offering exceptional ease of movement on pitch and in the stands.

The elite ‘Pro’ edition of the shirt, which will be worn by the first team on the pitch, features Castore’s finest innovation technology with laser-cut ventilation at the underarms to keep players cool and focused during play.

PRE-ORDER NOW

Supporters can pre-order Newcastle United’s 2022/23 Castore home shirt NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk.’

