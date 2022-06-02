News

Miguel Almiron captains Paraguay for first time – Match kicks off at Sapporo Dome

Miguel Almiron has been handed the captain’s armband.

The Newcastle United player leading out his country for the first time.

Miguel Almiron receiving the honour at the Sapporo Stadium today.

An 11am (English time) kick-off sees Japan face Paraguay in a friendly.

This is the starting eleven for the visitors – Rojas, Benitez, Alderete, Zarate, Riveros, Cubas, Sanchez, Romero, Miguel Almiron (Captain!), Gonzalez, Avalos

Miguel Almiron then have an eight day gap after today’s match, before then playing against South Korea in another away friendly. Both Japan and South Korea using the games as preparation for playing in the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Meanwhile Miguel Almiron and Paraguay looking to regroup and rebuild after what proved to be a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign.

With 20 minutes gone, the score is still goalless in Tokyo – Japan 0 Paraguay 0.

Newcastle United upcoming dates:

Thursday 2 June 2022 – Japan v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron in the squad for this friendly)

Thursday 2 June 2022 – South Korea v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Hungary v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Monday 6 June 2022 – Japan v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Germany v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Friday 10 June 2022 – Premier League summer transfer window opens

Friday 10 June 2022 – South Korea v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron in the squad for this friendly)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – England v Italy (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Argentina v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly to be played at Melbourne cricket ground in Australia)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – England v Hungary (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – Costa Rica v New Zealand (To be played in Qatar, the winners of this one game play-off will qualify for November / December World Cup finals – Chris Wood expected to play)

Thursday 16 June 2022 – The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released.

Friday 1 July 2022 – First team squad return for start of Newcastle United pre-season preparations (as reported by Chronicle)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time to be confirmed.

Saturday 6 August 2022 – This weekend, Premier League kick off the season with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup finals.

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Thursday 1 September 2022 – The Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Wednesday 2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

(Week commencing) Monday 7 November – League Cup third round matches will be played.

Saturday / Sunday 12/13 November 2022 – Sixteenth and final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup finals begin.

Monday 14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

Monday 21 November 2022 – Qatar World Cup finals kick-off.

Sunday 18 December 2022 – World Cup final.

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December – League Cup fourth round matches will be played.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – This weekend sees FA Cup third round matches played

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

