Matt Targett permanent Newcastle United deal announcement imminent – Report

It looks very likely now that Matt Targett will be announced as the first summer 2022 signing for Newcastle United.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, The Mail reporting that after talks on Tuesday, an official announcement of the left-back making a permanent move to Tyneside is expected to be confirmed shortly.

They quote a transfer fee of £12m set to be paid by Newcastle to Aston Villa and that has been the ballpark figure repeatedly reported, with the player set to cost a total of around £15m once the initial loan fee is also factored in.

Matt Targett himself has a number of times made it clear that he wants to continue playing for Newcastle United and despite talk of Eddie Howe potentially signing an alternative more attacking left-back, the smart money has always been on Targett completing a permanent move to NUFC.

His defending has been excellent since arriving on January deadline day and he is no slouch either when it comes to getting up the pitch and joining in attacks.

However, the likes of Dan Burn and Matt Targett have made such a difference to the Newcastle United defence, it would have been a surprise not to continue with Targett as well as Burn. Especially when you have Allan Saint-Maximin playing on the left hand side…tracking back most definitely not his biggest asset.

In the 16 Premier League matches that Matt Targett started, Newcastle picked up an amazing 31 points, with ten wins, one draw and five defeats. Only 18 points picked up in the other 22 PL games last season.

Indeed, Targett played every single minute he was allowed to, playing the full 90 minutes in all 16 games and only missing the one match as it was against Aston Villa.

If you take out the Spurs and Man City away games, the other 14 Matt Targett starts saw only eight Premier League goals conceded. Indeed, even if you include those five goal games at Spurs and Man City, the 16 Targett games still only saw 18 goals conceded, compared to 44 that NUFC conceded in the other 20 Premier League matches last season.

The Telegraph, Sky Sports and others are also saying now that their information is that a deal is close to being announced for the Villa defender.

Newcastle United were actually first linked to Matt Targett some five years ago, with claims that when he was third choice at Southampton back in 2017, Rafa Benitez / NUFC tried to get him on loan on deadline day in that summer window.

Targett eventually went on a mid-season loan to Fulham in January 2018 and started 20 league matches, helping them to promotion. Fulham have been credited with interest again this summer, if Newcastle United didn’t make their permanent move on Matt Targett.

If / when Matt Targett is announced, it would be a great start to the transfer window. Whilst an offer is on the table as well for Hugo Ekitike after Reims accepted the Newcastle bid, with only news now awaited on that one as to whether the 19 year old striker has said yes. That end of things potentially delayed due to Ekitike currently away with the France Under 20s at the Maurice Revello tournament, with France facing Mexico in the semi-finals on Thursday and a potential final to follow on Sunday.

