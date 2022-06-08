Transfer Market

Matt Targett now taking medical on Tyneside ahead of Newcastle United permanent move – Sky Sports

Matt Targett is now taking a medical this (Wednesday) afternoon ahead of a Newcastle United permanent move, according to Sky Sports.

The broadcaster says their information is that the left-back in now on Tyneside, as he completes the final stages of the deal before an official announcement is made.

The permanent deal set to go ahead with a price tag of around £12m, with Newcastle United having already paid around £3m for the defender’s excellent time at St James Park on loan in 2022.

Matt Targett was excellent after arriving on January deadline day, in the 16 Premier League matches that Matt Targett started, Newcastle picked up an amazing 31 points, with ten wins, one draw and five defeats. Only 18 points picked up in the other 22 PL games last season.

Indeed, Targett played every single minute he was allowed to, playing the full 90 minutes in all 16 games and only missing the one match as it was against Aston Villa.

If you take out the Spurs and Man City away games, the other 14 Matt Targett starts saw only eight Premier League goals conceded. Indeed, even if you include those five goal games at Spurs and Man City, the 16 Targett games still only saw 18 goals conceded, compared to 44 that NUFC conceded in the other 22 Premier League matches last season.

Matt Targett made clear on a number of occasions during the season that he wanted to make the move permanent and after the final home match and win over Arsenal, he told NUFC TV:

“I think everyone knows what I want…but it’s up to the club.

“It is a massive project (under the new Newcastle United owners), an exciting project, and I’m sure everyone wants to be a part of it.

“I have loved every single minute of my time here.

“It has been an incredible place to play my football.

“I have loved every second of it.”

