Transfer Market

Matt Targett decision – Aston Villa waiting to see if Newcastle take up loan deal buying option

The best signings are quite often the ones that surprise you, the January deadline day signings of Dan Burn and Matt Targett are very much proof of that.

Whilst the media predictably still want to focus on England defender Kieran Trippier, Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes and the (essential) £25m that was spent on striker Chris Wood, for most of the media Matt Targett and Dan Burn are pretty much ignored.

However, I’m confident an overwhelming number of Newcastle United fans would agree, that the two key January signings when it came to avoiding relegation and the amazing upturn in form, were Big Dan Burn from Blyth and the Aston Villa loan left-back.

A defence that had been letting in goals for fun, becoming one of the best in the Premier League.

In the 16 Premier League matches that Matt Targett started, Newcastle picked up an amazing 31 points, with ten wins, one draw and five defeats. Only 18 points picked up in the other 22 PL games last season.

When I say Matt Targett was a surprise success, it wasn’t really a total surprise he was decent…Considering the complete mess that the left-back position has been at Newcastle United for some years, signing someone who had started 55 of the last 57 Aston Villa Premier League matches before France international Lucas Digne was brought in, didn’t sound like Newcastle United were bringing in a poor player.

Most Newcastle United fans assumed a permanent deal for Matt Targett would quickly follow the end of the season nut so far that hasn’t proved to be the case.

However, local (to Birmingham) newspaper The Express and Star, now report that Newcastle United do indeed have an option to buy Matt Targett, as part of their loan arrangement, with Villa waiting on a decision from NUFC.

The player himself has already made very clear he would love to stay at Newcastle United. Indeed, at the end of the season The Athletic revealed that Matt Targett had arranged a meeting with Eddie Howe to discuss his future. With the head coach said to have assured Targett that he was very much in Newcastle’s thoughts but no final decision had been made so far.

Back in March 2022, it was widely reported that the loan deal including an option to buy, with Newcastle United committed to playing a total of around £15m, including the loan fee, if they exercised the permanent option this summer.

The fact that the Express and Star are saying that this buying option is still in play is very good news, plus it quite probably explains why Newcastle United have not been hurried to make a decision as yet, if they still have a period of time remaining when they can land the 26 year old for that £15m price tag. Once that buying option period ends, then of course it would open up the chance for other clubs to bid against Newcastle and on what we have seen so far, £15m including payment for that loan spell looks great value in this transfer market.

Many Newcastle fans are understandably wanting signings to happen ASAP but the fact remains that the window doesn’t officially open for another three days (Friday 10 June) and so whilst it would be great to have a signing or two already announced, no need to panic just yet!

Newcastle United were actually first linked to Matt Targett some five years ago, with claims that when he was third choice at Southampton back in 2017, NUFC tried to get him on loan on deadline day in that summer window.

Targett eventually went on a mid-season loan to Fulham in January 2018 and started 20 league matches, helping them to promotion. Fulham now credited with interest again, if Newcastle United opt not to exercise the buying option on Matt Targett.

As for Aston Villa, having made four signings already this summer, the Express and Star say that they are now looking to get some money in, waiting on Newcastle’s decision on Matt Targett before looking to get in a cheaper option as cover for Lucas Digne.

