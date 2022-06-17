Opinion

‘Love of Newcastle United – Memories I will never forget : PRICELESS’

I went to my first live Newcastle United game in 1974.

I was taken by my father to St James Park. Newcastle United v Burnley in the Texaco Cup final

It was the 24th April 1974 and Newcastle won 2-1, Supermac equalising in the first half after Burnley had opened the scoring, then Bobby Moncur getting the winner in extra time.

I was 11 years old for that very first match and the next season I was taken to Newcastle United v Southampton (NUFC won 3-0, also in the Texaco Cup), then I got older and was allowed to go the match with friends.

I proceeded to go to just about every ground in England and loved every minute.

I have now been working in the middle east for 15 years, watch every game one way or other, but miss so very much the atmosphere in Newcastle before, during and after the game.

I later had the opportunity to take my children (at different times, because they were born eight years apart) to St James Park, but I saw exactly the same reaction from both of them, as they entered the stadium for the first time.

Memories I will never forget.

PRICELESS

