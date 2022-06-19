Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans have their say, the transfer window and beyond…

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, no surprise to see the transfer market figuring highly.

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag,

I commend Sunderland fans for the overwhelming support they have shown towards LGBT issues since the Newcastle United takeover last October.

I never knew there was such a mass groundswell of public opinion on Wearside in terms of tolerance and backing on these issues.

Fairness in society is of paramount importance and it is great to see that it is Sunderland fans who have been the most vociferous in their condemnation of the bigotry that exists within English football towards this issue.

I hope that my club Newcastle United and the NUFC fanbase, can one day be eventually as understanding and supportive on these issues, as the fans on Wearside.

I’m sure that times are changing and the black and whites are heading into our brand new future with more than an open mind.

Howay the Lads and Lasses and the LGBT.

Bazoox

Dear Mag,

A big reminder needed I think, that Newcastle United could start the season with…

Dubravka

Trippier

Schar

Burn

Targett

Bruno G

Willock / Lomngstaff / Shelvey

Joelinton

Almiron / Fraser

Saint-Maximin

Wilson

Not a new (future) signing in sight, Newcastle United team made up of players already at the club.

Of course we all want signings to be made in the weeks to come BUT not a disaster if we have to kick off against Forest with the players above.

Frank Wilson

Dear Mag,

I saw Paul Merson saying that Newcastle fans should be happy with tenth place next season and a bit of a cup run.

Thanks for that Paul but do us a favour and lecture Arsenal fans about what their hopes / expectations should be, not us.

Merson doesn’t really bother me with this type of nonsense but a vocal minority of Newcastle fans do.

Seemingly doing it I guess because afraid of being seen as supposedly deluded, these Newcastle supporters go on about how top ten would be progress next season.

It is just embarrassing.

Nobody is going around shouting we are going to win the Premier League but our aim must surely be at the top six. If Newcastle don’t get there next season then fair enough BUT I would be disappointed at this stage with tenth place.

NUFC had the third best PL form in the second half of last season and with Wilson and Trippier back available, plus new signings to come in, at the very least we have to think Newcastle are capable of finishing best of the rest, never mind the possibility of troubling the top / big six.

Matt Young

Dear Mag,

For my sins I have a Mackem for a neighbour.

He is actually ok and we get on well, even about football.

Although guessing it does help that in the five years we have co-existed next to each other, our two clubs have never played each other, never in the same division.

Happily this is still the case, although my Mackem mate has been getting a bit more full of himself after they got the better of mighty Wycombe in the play-offs.

So much so that he started bragging about how Sunderland are going to do this and that this season, whilst the Mags are going to stall under the new owners.

Anyway, the debate / argument ended up with a £100 bet on who will finish higher in their respective divisions.

I am confident that we are going to be in for a very decent season but here’s hoping as well that the Mackems never get higher than 21st in the Championship and I pocket £100 without Newcastle United needing to even kick a ball!

Dave Bell

Dear Mag,

Newcastle United ended up with 49 points last season.

Canny amazing when you think that after 20 games they only had 12 points.

My prediction is that the new season will see us get between five and ten more points than this mad season we just finished.

Get up to the ten points more mark and we are talking possible top six (Man Utd finished on 58 points last season in sixth).

Maybe this is a more realistic way of looking at it when it comes to progress.

I think it is realistic to dream of adding 10 points next season, then another ten points on top of that the following one.

Suddenly up there on 70 or so points, just over two and a half years into the new ownership and Newcastle getting competitive at the top end.

P Wright

