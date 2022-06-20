Transfer Market

Karl Darlow one of two goalkeepers under consideration to be new number one at Championship club

Karl Darlow could be on his way out of Newcastle United.

Rumours have circulated since the end of the season claiming the 31 year old will be moving on, with a number of Championship clubs mentioned.

Middlesbrough have regularly been included in these reports and now on Monday (20 June) The Athletic say that Karl Darlow is one of two goalkeepers that are being considered to be the new number one for the Smoggies.

Joe Lumley was first choice for most of last season (started 34 of 46 Championship matches) for Middlesbrough but he signed on loan for Reading at the weekend.

The Boro finished seventh in the league and conceded 50 goals, with seven clubs conceding less.

The Athletic say that Middlesbrough have already sorted their number two keeper for next season, having agreed to sign former Northampton keeper Liam Roberts on a two year deal, his medical scheduled for today.

As for the first choice keeper on Teesside, The Athletic say that Middlesbrough are looking at both Karl Darlow and Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen. If it was the 24 year old Iversen then it would almost certainly be a loan deal to help his progression, as for Darlow, that remains to be seen.

It looks likely to be all change on the goalkeeping front at Newcastle United, at least aside from Martin Dubravka, as well as Karl Darlow heavily rumoured to be set to move on, Freddie Woodman also set to sign elsewhere. Preston North End the latest club to be linked with Woodman.

Meanwhile, Mark Gillespie has been Newcastle’s third choice keeper but not a great surprise if he might also move on, if Eddie Howe decides to promote one of the young keepers coming through the ranks.

Woodman and Gillespie only have one year left each on their respective contracts, although Darlow has another three years still to go. The former Forest keeper one of the many existing players to be given mad new contracts when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were running things, back in 2020 Karl Darlow getting a new five year deal.

Karl Darlow only lasted one Premier League game under Eddie Howe, at fault for two of the three goals conceded at home to Brentford in Howe’s first game in charge, Darlow swiftly replaced by Martin Dubravka.

