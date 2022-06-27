Transfer Market

Joselu signs for new La Liga club

Josulu has now signed for a new club in Spain.

Leaving Newcastle United for around £2m three years ago, the striker has been a surprise hit when returning to La Liga.

Despite playing for struggling Alaves, Joselu has scored double figures in each of the three seasons.

The former NUFC striker scoring 11 goals in La Liga in both 2019/20 and 2020/21, then having his best ever league season in his career, scoring 14 goals in the league in 2021/22.

That goalscoring form especially impressive when you consider Alaves ended up rock bottom of the table and only scored 31 goals in total, Joselu scoring almost half their goals!

At the other end of the pitch, former Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune starting 30 league matches and part of a defence that conceded 63 goals, the second worst total in La Liga last season.

Joselu once again dominant in the air again as well last season, a certain Chris Wood also making this list…

With relegation, Joselu also saw his three year contract come to an end.

However, despite now aged 32, no surprise that there were plenty of clubs interested in the one-time NUFC forward.

Monday seeing confirmation that Joselu has now joined Espanyol, who were fourteenth in the table last season.

Joselu ends his time at Alaves with 36 goals from 100 La Liga starts, that followed six goals in 24 Premier League starts for Newcastle United.

