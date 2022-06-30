Transfer Market

Jordan Hackett-Valton to complete move to Newcastle United on Friday – Report

Jordan Hackett-Valton will complete a move to Newcastle United on Friday.

Craig Hope of The Mail breaking the story on Thursday, saying that the young Tottenham defender will officially join NUFC tomorrow.

The teenage defender has represented England at Under 15, Under 16, Under 17 and Under 18 level.

Jordan Hackett-Valton making his debut in the Under 18 league when he was was only 15.

Whilst Eddie Howe has been strengthening the first team further, with Sven Botman now set to join Matt Targett and Nick Pope as summer signings.

The club has also been making moves across all parts of Newcastle United, with the younger age groups under first team level to be strengthened by the likes of Charlie McArthur arriving from Kilmarnock, Alex Murphy from Galway United and now 18 year old Jordan Hackett-Valton from Tottenham.

One of the many motivations for Newcastle United bringing Sporting Director Dan Aashworth in, was his experience and contacts when it comes to recruiting players and helping to build throughout a club, including bringing in young players with big potential.

Jordan Hackett write up on official Tottenham site:

Born at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London, full-back Jordan Hackett attended Ark Burlington Danes Academy.

Primarily a left-back, he made four appearances for our Under-18s in 2019/20 while still a schoolboy.

He was a regular starter at left-back during his first full-time season as an Under-18s player in 2020/21, making 19 appearances across the Under-18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup.’

