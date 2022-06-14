News

Jon Dahl Tomasson – Former Newcastle United star officially confirmed by Blackburn Rovers

Jon Dahl Tomasson has been officially confirmed as the new Blackburn Rovers boss.

An official announcement (see below) by the Championship club revealing the news on Tuesday morning.

The former Newcastle United star a very interesting appointment by Blackburn, I have a feeling he could do well…

Unlucky with so many aspects of his Newcastle United move, especially it coinciding with a serious injury for Alan Shearer and the sale of Les Ferdinand.

Newcastle fans though seeing glimpses of a very clever player who would go on to have an excellent playing career at the likes of Feyenoord and especially AC Milan.

Undoubtedly the high point for Jon Dahl Tomasson in his time at St James Park, must be the 3-2 win over Barcelona. The Danish striker starting and playing 76 minutes, until Darren Peacock replaced him with the score at 3-1.

Blackburn Rovers official announcement – Tuesday 14 June 2022:

‘Rovers are delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson as our new Head Coach on a contract through to June 2025.

After an exhaustive selection process over recent weeks, which included first and second stage interviews with the shortlisted candidates, Jon became the club’s preferred choice and arrives at Rovers having led Swedish side Malmo FF to back-to-back league titles.

The 45-year-old will be joined at Ewood Park by new assistant coach Remy Reijnierse and performance director Ben Rosen, who will work closely with coaches David Lowe, Damien Johnson and Ben Benson.

In an illustrious playing career, the former Denmark international represented Heerenveen, Newcastle United, Feyenoord, AC Milan, VfB Stuttgart and Villarreal, and scored a record 52 goals in 112 caps for his country.

After moving into coaching upon retiring in 2011, he had brief spells as head coach of Dutch clubs Excelsior and Roda JC, before taking up assistant manager roles with Vitesse Arnhem and the Denmark national team.

Jon was appointed manager of Malmo FF in January 2020 and during a two-year period in charge, he led the Swedish club to successive Allsvenskan league titles, as well as to the group stages of the Champions League.

Rovers CEO Steve Waggott said: “It has been a long process, but we are really pleased to have eventually secured the services of such a young and ambitious coach in Jon.

“His work around developing players, along with demanding a culture of giving everything to the club, is exactly what we need at this juncture.

“His passion, purpose and humility shone through in his interviews and we obviously have high hopes that he will build on the platform that has been established over the last five years.

“Jon will work closely with Gregg Broughton, myself and the Board in what we all hope will be an exciting chapter in the club’s history.”

Rovers’ Director of Football, Gregg Broughton, added: “In Jon Dahl Thomasson, we have been able to recruit a Head Coach who fits perfectly with the direction that Blackburn Rovers wants to go in. Whilst considering how we want to build the club, how we want our teams to play and how we want to recruit and develop players, Jon was the standout candidate.

“As a coach with the Danish national team, he was part of a team that were unbeaten for two years and then as Head Coach of Malmo, Jon led the club to successive league titles and became only the fourth Swedish team this century to qualify for the groups stages of the Champions League. This on-field success was achieved whilst playing an aggressive, offensive style of football, giving young players opportunities and building clear development frameworks for players.

“It was a long and thorough process, involving lots of research and background checks, and we would like to thank all of the supporters, players and staff for their patience during this period. We are excited about developing the Owners’ vision on the pitch and we look forward to building on the solid foundations laid by Tony Mowbray.”

Jon Dahl Tomasson said: “I’m really proud and excited to be taking over as Head Coach of Blackburn Rovers – a club with a lot of tradition and also great ambition.

“We have a young team here, and also a great Academy, and the Owners have a clear vision, which is to develop players and become a sustainable Premier League club over time, so I’m really happy to be involved in this exciting new chapter for the club.

“Since leaving Malmo, I have been looking for the right club and I had a lot of options, but after speaking to Steve and Gregg I got a really good feeling about the club and I knew that I had found my next opportunity.

“I grew up watching English football, so I know all about the passion for football here and how special football fans are in England, so it’s great to come to such a big club as Blackburn Rovers and to be involved with such passionate fans and in a really good league, which the Championship is. It will be a great challenge, but it’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.

“For a Head Coach, the best thing is to work with the players and the staff, to show a direction and to work together to create an environment for the staff and the players to be successful, because at the end of the day it’s about being successful, winning as many games as possible and also develop the players, the team and the club in a positive direction.”

Jon and Remy will officially take up their new roles with the club over the coming days, once international clearance and their UK work permit applications have been approved.’

